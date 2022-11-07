A Lockport man is under arrest after a string of three bank robberies in recent days in the Plainfield and Joliet area. The most recent one was on Friday. A news release from the Plainfield Police Department says that 30-year-old Brian M. Flesher was arrested on Saturday at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59. Flesher matched the description of the man involved in the three earlier robberies.

LOCKPORT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO