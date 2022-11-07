Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died a following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an […]
Two 19-year-olds dead after car splits in two during police chase
Two people are dead following a police chase and crash Tuesday night in the south suburbs. Police from Hazel Crest and Harvey chased a car down Dixie Highway until 170th Street, when it swerved off the road, hit a sign, and split in two.
CBS News
2 dead, 1 injured after car crashed into sign during police pursuit in Hazel Crest
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest on Wednesday were investigating a crash in which two people were killed and a third was injured following a police pursuit. Hazel Crest police said around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a car with three people inside fled south on Dixie...
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
Parents of man severely injured after home explosion in Indiana demand answers from officials
A man who suffered severe injuries when an explosion levelled a house in Lake Station, Ind. four weeks ago remains hospitalized and his parents are losing patience with investigators.
WSPY NEWS
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck, pinned under minivan in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 95th Street in Oak Lawn Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:20 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the 4400 block of West 95th Street for a vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a brown Toyota minivan...
Three teens arrested in 100 mph stolen Hyundai chase in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago. According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the […]
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police looking for missing teen
Police in Yorkville are looking for a teen who ran away from home on Wednesday. Police say fifteen-year-old Nathan Becerra is known to frequent Aurora and may be in the surrounding area. Police say Becerra is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair...
Girl, 7, shot amid gunfire exchange in Waukegan
A 25-year-old Waukegan man is charged for his role in the shooting.
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
WSPY NEWS
Lockport man arrested after string of bank robberies
A Lockport man is under arrest after a string of three bank robberies in recent days in the Plainfield and Joliet area. The most recent one was on Friday. A news release from the Plainfield Police Department says that 30-year-old Brian M. Flesher was arrested on Saturday at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59. Flesher matched the description of the man involved in the three earlier robberies.
CBS News
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Comments / 0