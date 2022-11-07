ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

WGN News

Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
MILLINGTON, IL
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police looking for missing teen

Police in Yorkville are looking for a teen who ran away from home on Wednesday. Police say fifteen-year-old Nathan Becerra is known to frequent Aurora and may be in the surrounding area. Police say Becerra is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Lockport man arrested after string of bank robberies

A Lockport man is under arrest after a string of three bank robberies in recent days in the Plainfield and Joliet area. The most recent one was on Friday. A news release from the Plainfield Police Department says that 30-year-old Brian M. Flesher was arrested on Saturday at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59. Flesher matched the description of the man involved in the three earlier robberies.
LOCKPORT, IL
CBS News

Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL

