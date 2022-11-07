Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Undocumented immigrants v. homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance?David Heitz
Related
boulderreportinglab.org
🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
broomfieldleader.com
Lindstedt on pace to defeat Dougherty in House District 33 race
Broomfield Democrat William Lindstedt is on pace to defeat Thornton Republican Stacie Dougherty for the open seat to represent House District 33. Election night returns as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday revealed Lindstedt was leading Dougherty 61% to 38%. At that point, Lindstedt had received 21,798 votes compared to 13,765 for Dougherty.
coloradosun.com
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
Election brings threats to local officials
Local officials said they have faced threats, and security was visible at a press event Tuesday.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat. According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's office at 5:21 a.m. Nov. 9, Bradley leads with nearly 58 percent of the vote — 26,746 to 19,631.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver voters let landlords off the hook as early results show Ordinance 305 failing | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Early election night results show Denver voters soundly rejecting a proposal requiring landlords to pay a $75 per year per property to fund legal representation for renters facing eviction. Just over 107,000 votes have been counted, with about 60% of voters rejecting the ordinance as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The...
highlandsranchherald.net
As school measure fails, Kane vows to return next year
Douglas County School District’s $60 million mill levy override and $450 million bond questions are not fairing well as ballots continue to be counted. As of 9:12 p.m. Nov. 8, measure 5A, for the $60 million mill levy override was failing narrowly with 51.25% of voters opposing it, while the bond, measure 5B, was failing by nearly 9 percentage points. So far, around 60% of voters have returned ballots.
Results: Denver 2022 ballot measures
Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
Colorado children denied dental care to save teeth after code change quagmire
Colorado orthodontists say Colorado's most vulnerable children are being denied dental care that could save their teeth, all because of bureaucratic red tape.
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
Candidates at GOP state party event see stinging Election Day results
It was a tough night for Colorado Republicans who gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village to await election results. Hope for a Joe O'Dea victory was dashed early, along with that for gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl."We ran one hell of a campaign. I'm proud of it. I'm proud of all the people that helped me," O'Dea told CBS News Colorado. "I thought the red wave would hit Colorado and we just didn't see it tonight." In his concession speech, O'Dea said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but he believed he stayed true to core beliefs.O'Dea was...
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
milehighcre.com
Longmont Retail Center Sells for $73.8M
A 364,000-square-foot retail park located in Longmont has sold for $73.8 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a joint venture between Walton Street Capital and a regional operating partner, and a joint venture between Wafra, Inc. and Pine Tree acquired the asset. Working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also secured the $36.9 million, seven-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company.
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
denverite.com
Your landlord probably hasn’t applied for Denver’s residential rental license program that’s meant to “eliminate slumlords”
Landlords are dillydallying when it comes to applying for Denver’s residential rental license — part of a new program that’s supposed to boost the city’s oversight of health and safety conditions at rental properties. Applications have been submitted for just 717 units, and only 534 had...
denverite.com
Voters may approve Denver keeping excess $1.3 million for homelessness programs and initiatives
Some $1.3 million that came from an approved 2020 sales tax aimed may stay in Denver’s coffers for projects and initiatives for those experiencing homelessness. Referred Question 2K had about 70% support from voters, according to early unofficial vote results released at 11:30 p.m. Voters approved a .25% sales...
Westword
Capitol Hill Apartments Tenants Form Union to Push Back Against Avail Property Management
Once a week, residents of the Capitol Hill Apartments building, at 701 East 14th Avenue, meet in the laundry room to discuss the actions they’d like to see from their building managers, Avail Property Management. To help move Avail along, they've formed the Capitol Hill Apartments Tenants Association, a...
Comments / 0