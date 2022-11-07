Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Related
Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas
If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
We Don’t Have The Fence: Temple, Texas Woman Has Beef With Arby’s
One thing they never seem to mention about the growth in Temple, Texas is how it affects others in the area. Yes, with so much area to cover, there's bound to be a place where a building is in a place that doesn't feel like it should be there. For...
Thank You For Your Services! Killeen Highlights Hometown Heroes on Banners in Historic Downtown
Killeen, Texas is literally the next-door neighbor to the largest base in the United States, Fort Hood, Texas. So if you’re from the City of Killeen, more than likely it’s because your parents retired here after serving in the military. We Support Our Soldiers in Killeen, Texas. The...
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
I’m Thankful! The Harker Heights 4th Annual Give Thanks And Share Your Blessings Is Back!
I love when a plan comes together, but more importantly, I love it when a community loves one another and comes together to make an amazing event happen. The fourth annual Harker Heights Give Thanks and Share Your Blessings event is back and better than ever!. LET'S COME TOGETHER AND...
KWTX
Gov. Abbott announces $13.1 Million Grants To Texas Military communities including Killeen
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program for military communities in the state. The grants will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future...
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
fox7austin.com
Video: Fire dog in Georgetown unlocks door after officials get locked out
GEORGETOWN, Texas - When an official got locked out of the Public Safety Building in Georgetown, the city's fire dog came to the rescue!. It was all caught on camera by the Georgetown Fire Department. Koda can usually be found with her best pal and handler, Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan...
25 Spots for Veterans Day Meals, Deals, and Discounts
Many companies and businesses look for ways to honor and say "thank you" to our military servicemen and woman who work to protect our country. Here are some of your Killeen, Texas area restaurants that have meal deals and deep discounts for Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
KWTX
Propositions to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights appear to be headed for passage
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Harker Heights on Tuesday voted on Proposition A, a ballot measure that would decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
Here’s What People in Killeen, Texas Said They’d Buy if They Won the Powerball Jackpot
Forget who wants to be a millionaire in Central Texas, I’m trying to be a billionaire! Over the weekend all of Texas was extremely eager to see the Texas lottery Powerball outcome. Someone wanted to be a billionaire this weekend but unfortunately, no one hit the Powerball. WHAT WOULD...
KWTX
Killeen police search for missing man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
KWTX
Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
I Just Found the Perfect Gift for Any Whataburger Lover in Your Life
If you have someone in your life that can't get enough Whataburger, then I have some great news! The iconic Texas burger chain has dropped its seasonal branded merchandise that includes clothing for the entire family. There's vests, caps, and sweaters, all featuring the Whataburger signature script, decorated with graphic snowflakes and Whataburger menu items. The festive pajama sets have the Whataburger logo and theme colors, with sizes to fit the whole family.
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
Temple woman still looking for answers after Arby's wall destroys her fence
TEMPLE, Texas — It's been weeks. Gabrielle Parkey found out an Arby's would be built behind her backyard. She wasn't a fan of the idea. The city made a compromise that a wall would be built in between the Arby's and her backyard. That wall would become a problem.
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0