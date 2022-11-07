ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas

If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
25 Spots for Veterans Day Meals, Deals, and Discounts

Many companies and businesses look for ways to honor and say "thank you" to our military servicemen and woman who work to protect our country. Here are some of your Killeen, Texas area restaurants that have meal deals and deep discounts for Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.
I Just Found the Perfect Gift for Any Whataburger Lover in Your Life

If you have someone in your life that can't get enough Whataburger, then I have some great news! The iconic Texas burger chain has dropped its seasonal branded merchandise that includes clothing for the entire family. There's vests, caps, and sweaters, all featuring the Whataburger signature script, decorated with graphic snowflakes and Whataburger menu items. The festive pajama sets have the Whataburger logo and theme colors, with sizes to fit the whole family.
Temple, Texas Woman Facing Eviction Due To Medical Marijuana Usage

The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has grown hotter over the past couple of decades. Its growth has been exponential, with one candidate for Texas Governor saying they will change laws surrounding the drug if elected. But for one woman in Temple, her usage of the drug for medical means could cause more harm than good.
Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect

After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good

Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

