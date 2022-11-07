Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas
If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
We Don’t Have The Fence: Temple, Texas Woman Has Beef With Arby’s
One thing they never seem to mention about the growth in Temple, Texas is how it affects others in the area. Yes, with so much area to cover, there's bound to be a place where a building is in a place that doesn't feel like it should be there. For...
Thank You For Your Services! Killeen highlights Hometown Heroes on banners in Historic Downtown
Killeen, Texas is literally the next-door neighbor to the largest bass in the US for hood Texas. So if you’re from the city of Killeen, more than likely it’s because your parents retired here after serving in the military. WE SUPPORT OUR SOLDIERS HERE IN KILLEEN TEXAS. The...
I’m Thankful! The Harker Heights 4Th Annual Give Thanks And Share Your Blessings Is Back!
I love when a plan comes together, but more importantly, I love it when a community loves one another and comes together to make an amazing event happen. The fourth annual Harker Heights Give Thanks and Share Your Blessings event is back and better than ever!. LET'S COME TOGETHER AND...
25 Spots for Veterans Day Meals, Deals, and Discounts
Many companies and businesses look for ways to honor and say "thank you" to our military servicemen and woman who work to protect our country. Here are some of your Killeen, Texas area restaurants that have meal deals and deep discounts for Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Here’s What People in Killeen, Texas Said They’d Buy if They Won the Powerball Jackpot
Forget who wants to be a millionaire in Central Texas, I’m trying to be a billionaire! Over the weekend all of Texas was extremely eager to see the Texas lottery Powerball outcome. Someone wanted to be a billionaire this weekend but unfortunately, no one hit the Powerball. WHAT WOULD...
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
I Just Found the Perfect Gift for Any Whataburger Lover in Your Life
If you have someone in your life that can't get enough Whataburger, then I have some great news! The iconic Texas burger chain has dropped its seasonal branded merchandise that includes clothing for the entire family. There's vests, caps, and sweaters, all featuring the Whataburger signature script, decorated with graphic snowflakes and Whataburger menu items. The festive pajama sets have the Whataburger logo and theme colors, with sizes to fit the whole family.
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Temple, Texas Woman Facing Eviction Due To Medical Marijuana Usage
The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has grown hotter over the past couple of decades. Its growth has been exponential, with one candidate for Texas Governor saying they will change laws surrounding the drug if elected. But for one woman in Temple, her usage of the drug for medical means could cause more harm than good.
Harker Heights,Texas Veteran’s Day Celebration Set For November 10th
Veteran's Day is one of the most important holidays across the nation. We all should remember the reason for the holiday. It is a time to honor those who gave their time to protect the freedoms we love. On holidays like these, many gather to remember loved ones. In Harker...
Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect
After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
