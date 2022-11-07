ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cameron Dantzler (ankle) unlikely to play in Week 10 vs Buffalo

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5trr_0j2HEy8o00

The injury luck for the Vikings is hitting hard on defense and slowly coming to an end.

The Vikings saw Dalvin Tomlinson miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury and could be missing starting quarterback Cameron Dantzler with an ankle injury.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that it’s “probably a longshot” that he plays this week.

Dantzler has been really good for the Vikings this season and the style of defense has really suited him.

Thankfully for the Vikings, rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was really good against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

He only allowed one catch on three targets for -2 yards and posted a PFF grade of 73.2.

It’s not great that Dantzler might miss the game against the NFL’s best offense, but the next man up philosophy will keep the Vikings with two quality cornerbacks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 10?

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the field in Week 9 after recharging during the bye in the week prior. It wasn’t the blowout that many expected it to be, but the Chiefs found a way to win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Most pundits recognize that those ugly wins are the mark of a good football team as opposed to the blowouts. With the Buffalo Bills dropping a game to the New York Jets in Week 9, there was some positive movement in some power rankings for Kansas City after several weeks at the same spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.  The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen's status still up in the air on Friday ahead of Vikings matchup

The Buffalo Bills will take their quarterback question right down to the wire. Ahead of facing the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott jumped on his weekly segment with the Bills’ radio partner, WGR-550. There, McDermott said Allen’s status is still up in the air regarding his ability to play for the Bills (6-2) on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame in NFL: Former first round pick waived

Former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Jerry Tillery’s time with the Los Angeles Chargers is done. The Chargers announced Thursday evening that they had waived Tillery. He had missed practice this past week due. toa personal matter according to our colleagues at Chargers Wire. He had also been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during a lifting session.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago get back in the win column in Week 10?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance with 178 rushing yards. This Chicago offense is trending upward (and fast), and there’s no reason to believe it’s going to stop any time soon.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama walk-on RB Derrick Gore signing with Saints' practice squad

Former Alabama walk-on running back Derrick Gore signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad on Tuesday. He last played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Gore spent two seasons at Alabama as a walk-on running back. In his time at Alabama, he rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed on the Tide’s special teams unit. Soon after his redshirt-sophomore season, he decided to transfer to Louisiana-Monroe.
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns land 3 on PFF's midseason All-Pro Team

We are at the midway point of the 2022 season, and publications are beginning to release midseason awards based on performances in the first half of the season. We did it here at Browns Wire, and now PFF has released their midseason All-Pro team as well. And the Cleveland Browns landed three players on their First Team All-Pro squad at this point in the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy