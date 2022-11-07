Make perfect pressed sandwiches (aka paninis) right at home with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: ‘My new favorite appliance’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet. Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO