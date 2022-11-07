Read full article on original website
Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
‘I Am Batman’ continues its roller coaster of a run by taking time away from the heavily cop-focused stories to dive into Batman’s mind and fears, while also finally connecting the character more to the DC Universe at large. Pitting the hero against a foe like Sinestro is a pretty big swing for a character that has mostly been very street-focused since his debut, but at the end of the day, it works and opens more doors for what could be done with this Batman going forward.
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
Previewing Daniel Warren Johnson’s ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #4
Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face a hard truth as FYSO wrestles with their own life or death situation!
Previewing David Messina’s Contemporary Fantasy Series ‘3Keys’ #2
“As the United States begins to go demonically insane comic-shop register-jockey Noah Carter and her tigerman mentor Theon find themselves battling even more other-dimensional monsters – but what does it all mean? And who-or what-is behind it? The answers begin to take shape here courtesy of superstar artist David Messina!”
Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8
Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!
Stuck In Time: Previewing ‘Fantastic Four’ #1
“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?” It’s the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they’re already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born…
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
Shawn Levy Reportedly In Negotiations To Make A ‘Star Wars’ Film
Shawn Levy‘s course may be set for the Star Wars galaxy. Variety reports the Stranger Things producer (and director of films like Real Steel and Free Guy) is in early talks to helm a Star Wars feature. The project would slot in after his commitments to Stranger Things‘ final season and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.
Taking The Fun Out Of Riddles: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
‘Batgirls’ might have reached the end of Bat Girl Summer, but the fall and beyond for these characters is just as bright and awesome. There is a great energy and style to this book that makes sure it never loses a step and is fun but serious at the same time month after month, a clear love on the page from everyone involved.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2307: Nature Bites Back In Enemy Earth
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better; 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Again, all the same five strips here, deep into their respective runs. Which means there’s more from Judge Dredd trying to repel a Sov Psi invasion of Mega-City One in ‘Buratino Must Die’, Chimpsky’s got his own bit of psi-trouble in his ‘Terrifically Disturbing Adventure’, there’s magical darkness all around in’ Hope… In The Shadows’, the post-apocalyptic nightmares for Zoe continue in ‘Enemy Earth’, and we’re back down to Antarctic City with Hershey where ‘The Cold In The Bones’ is taking hold.
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
Preview: Escape From The Subterranean Skyscraper In ‘Trve Kvlt’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Trve Kvlt #4, out tomorrow from writer Scott Bryan Wilson, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Gab Contreras, and letterer DC Hopkins. ‘Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan!!! Bernice listens to her!!! Stunning PENULTIMATE EPISODE!!! Are you with us?! You better be because “There’s No One Else I’d Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You”—that’s the title of the issue, BTW— is how we feel about you.’
The Family That We Make: Reviewing ‘Firefly: Keep Flying’ #1
‘Firefly: Keep Flying’ #1 is a heartfelt fun adventure starring the fan-favorite crew of thieves with hearts of gold, that takes a deep look at River Tam and the idea of family and memory in a truly moving way. Gorgeous whimsical energy courses through every page as we go someplace we’ve never gone before with this crew. More stories like this starring these characters are more than welcome.
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
Scott Snyder Announces ‘By A Thread’ And The Extension Of His Deal With Comixology Originals
Scott Snyder is expanding his deal with Comixology Originals with the announcements of new title,. which is co-written by his son. will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. The series will be illustrated by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coluored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).
Advance Review: Jae Lee is the Real Savior in `Seven Sons’ #6
While the story has a great deal of relevance for today, a repeated reliance on Muslim fundamentalists as the antagonists is beyond troublesome. Fortunately, Jae Lee’s artwork sets this series apart,. Overall. If there’s one thing that Seven Sons has taught us, it’s that being one of the chosen...
First Look: Gruesome Consequences In R.L. Stine’s ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick...
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
Commentary: The Shock Of Binging To Watching Weekly
Audiences are in a very tricky spot right now with consuming the entertainment that they want. It used to be weekly at a preordained time or nothing. There were certain ways to get around that, such as recording to a cassette or DVR — or even buying a box set to watch after a season is concluded. Even with DVR, there was still an amount of patience that had to be considered when indulging in a show. This is not necessarily the case anymore as a lot of television has moved to streaming. Even shows that air weekly either on streaming or through cable or network television have ways to be binge-watched. They could either be enjoyed after the season finishes right from the streaming service or even through “on demand” means. But this also means that people that want to continue watching shows after they are caught up on the story are in for a jarring experience.
