Hood River County, OR

KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority

Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses

A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

How Things Are Shaking Out So Far after Election Day in Oregon

The general midterm election in the United States is finally behind us. This fall, we've suffered a gauntlet of alarmist political attack ads on our TVs, in our mail, and while browsing the internet. Trying to enjoy that new episode of Abbott Elementary just isn’t quite the same when you’re bombarded by misquotes and misdeeds from every candidate and their mother. Lucky for us, Election Day means it all ends (at least until the 2024 primary season—May 2023’s school board elections probably won’t pack prime time with attack ads).
OREGON STATE
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Marilyn Willey

We are sad to announce the passing of Marilyn Marie Willey of Dallesport, Wash. On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, Marilyn entered the gates of heaven to spend her eternal time. Marilyn Willey was born March 13, 1940, in Hamilton, Mont., to parents Manzanita and Lloyd Strifert. Marilyn had one late brother, Loren W. Flory.
DALLESPORT, WA

