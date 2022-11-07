Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
realitytitbit.com
90 day fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35 lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
realitytitbit.com
Boy George's face tattoos linked to religion – Bolan and Bowie on his arms
Boy George has officially kicked off his I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! experience. Along the way, cameras have caught him revealing his hair without a hat, as well as his many body and face tattoos. The Eighties pop icon has been chanting in the jungle...
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Here’s How Brad Feels About Jen ‘Coming Clean’ About Their Infertility Issues During Their Marriage—They’ve Had ‘Ups & Downs’
A well-thought decision. Brad Pitt just reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s confessions of infertility. The Morning Show star opened up about her infertility issues in her Allure cover story and how the media reacted to the constant rumors she was pregnant during her marriage to Brad. A source close to Brad told Hollywood Life about how the Bullet Train actor feels about her decision to be candid in the interview. “Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the insider said. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.” The Friends actress explained...
realitytitbit.com
Seann Walsh's net worth 'plummeted' after Katya kiss on Strictly Come Dancing
I’m A Celebrity is back in 2022 with a brand-new season. At long last, Ant and Dec are presenting the show from the Australian jungle. The long-standing series moved to Wales due to the pandemic and was held there for seasons 20 and 21. However, the show’s 22nd series is back in Oz, along with the classic Bushtucker Trials!
realitytitbit.com
Where are Zanab and Cole now after Love Is Blind reunion?
Love Is Blind‘s highly anticipated final episode and the show’s reunion officially dropped on Netflix on November 9. The participants of the show got to have their say on moments from the series including Zanab’s ‘nags’ at Cole, Colleen and Cole’s poolside scene, and Alexa and Brennan’s wardrobe arrangements.
realitytitbit.com
EXCLUSIVE: Sheree Zampino to host another Red Table Talk with Jada and Gammy
Sheree Zampino was cast as a ‘friend of’ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Viewers got to know Sheree a little more as she attended parties with Garcelle and slotted right into the group without a hitch. The reality star is no stranger to the Bravo show, as she also appeared as a guest in season four and seasons 10 and 11.
realitytitbit.com
Andrew exclusively reveals why he didn't attend Love is Blind reunion
EXCLUSIVE: From Andrew’s eye drop saga to not appearing on the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, he certainly made for an entertaining contestant. Mr. Liu told Reality Titbit why he didn’t attend the finale episode. Nancy was originally torn over Andrew and Bartise, but decided to choose...
realitytitbit.com
'Cuties Story' on Love Is Blind has fans saying it's 'not a good look for Zanab'
Love Is Blind season 3 reunion released the much talked about Cuties scene between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. The Netflix show’s reunion was a dramatic one. Cole and Zanab, who broke up at the altar on their wedding day after the latter said ‘I don’t,’ came face to face again.
realitytitbit.com
Olivia Attwood gears up to tell the 'truth' on sudden exit from I'm A Celeb
Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after the reality star had to quit the I’m A Celeb series just 24 hours into the competition. Olivia was the first contestant announced for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. After weeks of anticipation, the 31-year-old also became the first camp mate to leave the jungle on medical grounds.
realitytitbit.com
Chantel Everett fans beg her and sister Winter to start own show without Pedro
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became a fan-favorite duo during season four of 90 Day Fiancé. However, as fans binge-watch The Family Chantel they have become even more obsessed with the sisterly bond between Chantel and Winter. Even from the start, Chantel and Pedro were supposedly in it for...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian hailed 'bronze goddess' as abs steal show in cut-out dress
Khloé Kardashian showed off her gorgeous curves and toned abs while radiating ‘bronze goddess’ energy at an award show this week. The reality star was told she ‘broke the internet’ with her stunning ensemble. The Kardashians sisters – except Kourtney – attended the 2022 CFDA...
realitytitbit.com
Aesha Scott is not over Below Deck drama and has dreams to host her own show
Aesha Scott is a fan favorite from the Below Deck franchise. Despite the occasional show drama, fans wonder if any of it from season one will spill into the upcoming season. Aesha has managed to bag a more central role in Below Deck Down Under, and that’s all down to her character and entertaining personality. As fans have been worrying about her future in the spinoff series, she’s one of the stars set to return in the upcoming season.
realitytitbit.com
North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress
North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
realitytitbit.com
Love is Blind's Cole shares goofy Instagram video with Matt after pool incident with Colleen
Love Is Blind star Cole Barnett shared a goofy Instagram video of himself and Matt Bolton recently – even though he flirted with Matt’s fiancee, Colleen Reed, on the show. The Netflix show started airing on October 19, and fast forward a few weeks, the season 3 finale is out.
realitytitbit.com
Khloe Kardashian shuts down all rumors she never got invited to Met Gala
Khloe Kardashian has officially shut down all previous rumors that she was never invited to the Met Gala. She revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she’s been invited a few times but chose not to go. Past rumor had it that Khloe was the only Kardashian who...
realitytitbit.com
The Kardashians fans think Kourtney's costly wedding dress is 'disappointing'
Kourtney Kardashian took us behind the scenes of her wedding dress fitting in the recent episode of The Kardashians, but fans think the dress looked disappointing despite its exorbitant cost. Many, however, loved the veil. The Kardashians’ new episode came out on Thursday, November 10. The episode, I Never Thought...
