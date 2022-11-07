Read full article on original website
Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr.
Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr. of Neosho, passed away in the comfort of his home and the loving care of his family on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Ole was born January 13, 1945, in Ashland, to parents Adele (nee Gervais) and Alfred Albertson Sr. He was united in marriage...
Kathryn A. Kempf
Kathryn “Kathy” A. Kempf, 69, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1953, in West Bend, the daughter of Marvin E. and Althea S. Schneider Kempf. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School, Class of 1971. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in the Town of Scott and a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
Carolyn Laura Krueger
Carolyn Laura Krueger (nee Gilman), 80, of Eden, died peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born January 23, 1942, in Eureka, California, to Levi and Margaret Gilman. Mom grew up in Tillamook, Oregon, in a house her dad built with his own hands. As a child, Mom was very sick with rheumatic fever and bedbound for quite some time. Her most loving memory from childhood is her mom carrying her up and down the steps at school so she could attend school again. As a teenager, mom and her friends, Marmie and Ann, loved hanging out and having fun at the Fern Café. Mom attended Tillamook High School.
Margaret S. Terlinden
Margaret S. Terlinden, 95, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on December 4, 1926, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence (nee Reep) Parker. On April 9, 1961, Margaret married John E. Terlinden in Bonduel. Margaret worked in the bookkeeping department at the Campbellsport Public School District for many years before retiring. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Campbellsport United Church of Christ and the Women’s Guild. Margaret was also a longtime member of the Campbellsport Bridge Marathon.
Highway Maintenance Trucks are Going Green in Dodge County
Highway Maintenance Trucks are Going Green in Dodge County State of Wisconsin legislators recently adopted revisions to statute 347.26 relating to warning lights on highway vehicles. The new provisions are as follows: “347.26 (7) WARNING LAMPS ON CERTAIN HIGHWAY VEHICLES. (intro.) Any vehicle of the department or a county or municipal highway department that by reason of its use upon a highway.
Boehmer is Trailways P.O.Y., Horicon Teams Have 15 Student/ Athletes on All-Conference Lists
Boehmer is Trailways P.O.Y., Horicon Teams Have 15 Student/ Athletes on All-Conference Lists Eastern Suburban and Trailways All-Conference were announced last week Horicon Marshlady Natalie Boehmer. The junior was named Trailways East Conference Player of the Year following a season when Boehmer and the Marshladies won an outright conference championship. Between Husticon football, Horicon.
