Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13

“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review

Closing out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a lot of ground to cover — and that’s before its solemn duty to serve as a public morning for the series’ late star, Chadwick Boseman. Helpfully, the film does not attempt to delay the grief or the sense of tragedy surrounding the actor’s death in August of 2020. While other versions of this story might use his absence in a different way and delay confronting the real world circumstances of the character’s disappearance until the last possible moment, here, it’s minute one.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2307: Nature Bites Back In Enemy Earth

It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better; 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Again, all the same five strips here, deep into their respective runs. Which means there’s more from Judge Dredd trying to repel a Sov Psi invasion of Mega-City One in ‘Buratino Must Die’, Chimpsky’s got his own bit of psi-trouble in his ‘Terrifically Disturbing Adventure’, there’s magical darkness all around in’ Hope… In The Shadows’, the post-apocalyptic nightmares for Zoe continue in ‘Enemy Earth’, and we’re back down to Antarctic City with Hershey where ‘The Cold In The Bones’ is taking hold.
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter

A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’

Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves

‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 2

Right from the start, Titans sets itself up as being edgier and darker then its superhero contemporaries. It features dark storylines and themes as well as language, violence, and sex. But just two episodes in and this season seems to be its darkest yet. There is human sacrifice and murder at every turn. It still tries to keep a lot of lightness and brevity amongst the Titans team, but it’s obvious that this episode dovetailed into straight horror territory. Not that that’s a bad thing. It just means that the rest of the season has to keep up the pace and come up with a satisfying horrific payoff.
Gus Meets The Wrecking Crew In ‘Damage Control’ #4 Preview

“It’s been a tough first week for Gus at Damage Control. On Monday, he nearly caused a catastrophic Skrull attack. On Tuesday, he smushed a family who had been shrunk by Pym Particles, and on Wednesday, he turned himself into a monstrous guinea pig Kaiju. That’s why Gus has been banished down to research and development to assist Eugene Strausser. But introducing Gus to the one member of the Damage Control team who had a brief stint as a super villain could have dire consequences…Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg write Gus into terrible situations and Nathan Stockman brings the bad guys to glorious life in our super villain-packed issue with appalling appearances by Doctor Doom, Green Goblin, Red Skull, Loki, the Wrecking Crew, M.O.D.O.K. and more.”
One Piece Diaries #40: Post-Enies Lobby Fillers

One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
The Family That We Make: Reviewing ‘Firefly: Keep Flying’ #1

‘Firefly: Keep Flying’ #1 is a heartfelt fun adventure starring the fan-favorite crew of thieves with hearts of gold, that takes a deep look at River Tam and the idea of family and memory in a truly moving way. Gorgeous whimsical energy courses through every page as we go someplace we’ve never gone before with this crew. More stories like this starring these characters are more than welcome.
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1

BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
First Look: Gruesome Consequences In R.L. Stine’s ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3

BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick...
Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15

‘I Am Batman’ continues its roller coaster of a run by taking time away from the heavily cop-focused stories to dive into Batman’s mind and fears, while also finally connecting the character more to the DC Universe at large. Pitting the hero against a foe like Sinestro is a pretty big swing for a character that has mostly been very street-focused since his debut, but at the end of the day, it works and opens more doors for what could be done with this Batman going forward.

