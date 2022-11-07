No. 9 Alabama was stunned last week by No. 7 LSU, and it looks to get back on track on the road this weekend when it travels to No. 11 Ole Miss in front of what will be a hostile crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Crimson Tide have lost two of their last three games, including the overtime thriller to the Tigers in Death Valley in Week 10. The Rebels, which have only one loss on the season, will look to keep pace in the race for the SEC West crown after a bye week last weekend.

OXFORD, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO