tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Business Licenses – November 2022
Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
Time to Celebrate! Santa is on His Way to Valley Mall Yakima
The season of giving has officially begun and that means that Santa Claus is going to be making his way to Valley Mall in Union Gap. Have you ever experienced his magical entrance at Valley Mall before?. Come Cheer Santa On as He Arrives at Valley Mall in Union Gap.
It’s Shopping Time Yakima For Toys For Tots
It's time to go Christmas shopping for kids in the Yakima Valley. The U.S. Marines and the Salvation Army in Yakima are hoping you'll go shopping for a new toy this year to donate to the Marines Toys For Tots program. Collection boxes are being distributed in the area. Collection...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – November 2022
Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley
When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
