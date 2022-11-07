ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day

One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Your Tree Could Be Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree

It's time to find Yakima's Community Christmas Tree. Yakima City officials say the search is now underway. So look outside or talk to someone you know who may want to donate a tree. A press release says "the city of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima are asking area...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Over 21 Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Thanksgiving

It’s the time of year that you’ve been dreading. The time of year that you have to deal with the family. Whether it’s yours, your in-laws, extended family, or the obnoxious cousin that no one wants to claim, they’re family and you have to deal with them. Or do you? Why not get out of the house, go to the pub, hit the bar, ESCAPE THE FAMILY! Or in a happier existence, you like your family and want to bring them along to celebrate the holiday. Either way, just do it responsibly, and check out the list below of which locations are going to be open this Thanksgiving and the night before to kick-off the holiday season.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

4 Internet Celebs We’d Kill to have at our Yakima Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in Yakima is breathtaking, the weather, the fall leaves, the colors, you name it Yakima has it. So what are we missing in the Yakima Valley this Thanksgiving? Honestly not much, but how cool would it be to have some popular faces sitting around our table?. Instead of doing...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Business Licenses – November 2022

Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months

Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

It’s Shopping Time Yakima For Toys For Tots

It's time to go Christmas shopping for kids in the Yakima Valley. The U.S. Marines and the Salvation Army in Yakima are hoping you'll go shopping for a new toy this year to donate to the Marines Toys For Tots program. Collection boxes are being distributed in the area. Collection...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – November 2022

Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
CLE ELUM, WA
107.3 KFFM

Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley

When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
107.3 KFFM

The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima

It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
WENATCHEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
