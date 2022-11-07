Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Lost A Shoe Deal Waiting For Nike
WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently took part in a shoe shopping special with Complex in which he discussed a variety of topics. Austin explained how he lost out on a shoe deal back in the day, and what shoes he wears now. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for November 8, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ewrestlingnews.com
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Elias Says Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Attempt Was ‘Bizarre’
During today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ WWE Superstar Elias reacted to Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW. The older brother of Ezekial says he thought the whole...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are also being advertised for the tapings. The Special Olympics recently announced a new School of Strength program featuring...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Recruit For WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is just around the corner, and Damage CTRL’s Bayley already has an idea of who she’d like to recruit if Damage CTRL found themselves inside the hellish matchup. The former WWE Women’s Champion spoke with Sportskeeda about who she would pick to team up with Damage CTRL.
Yardbarker
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage RAW News – Austin Theory’s Cash-In, Shane Helms Given Time Off
During last night’s episode of RAW, Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. According to a report from Fightful, Theory’s cash-in wasn’t listed on the internal rundowns for the show. Shane “Hurricane” Helms was given this week off after helping Logan Paul prepare...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Cobb Pulled From NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will not be appearing at its NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. You can check out the official announcement below:. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Reveals What The Blackpool Combat Club’s Group Chat Is Like
During a recent appearance on the “Mack Mania” podcast, AEW wrestler Wheeler Yuta commented on being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and what their group chat is like. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Blackpool Combat Club’s group chat: “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Discusses The Possibility Of Facing Seth Rollins In The Future, More
During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay commented on who he’d like to face in the future, possibly facing Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On future opponents: “I have a list of opponents...
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
