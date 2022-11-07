Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
ILLINI NOW: Illini Pummel Panthers
After a lovely Monday evening in Champaign, Illinois, the college basketball season has officially tipped off for the Fighting Illini, as Brad underwood and his squad got off to a hot start versus the Eastern Illinois University Panthers with a 87-57 win. After a painful season in 2021 where the...
WAND TV
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
WAND TV
Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested
MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
foxillinois.com
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
wmay.com
CNN Sports Anchor, Springfield Native Fred Hickman Dies At 66
A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”
southcountypublications.net
Paul A Davis, Jr.
Paul A. Davis Jr., 80, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born March 2, 1942 in Jacksonville, the son of Paul A. Sr. and Helen J. (Fanning) Davis. He married Mary V. Rogers. Mr. Davis worked as the produce...
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will uphold my promise to defend defend […]
WAND TV
A first for Central & Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When the late evening was over Democrat Nikki Budzinski reached a new milestone. She became the first woman to ever represent central and southern Illinois in Congress. The victory by the Springfield resident was a pickup for Democrats as they tried to hold on to...
southcountypublications.net
Priscilla M. Beal
Priscilla May Beal, 82, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born July 18, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Virgil W. and Dorothy M. Thompson. Priscilla attended and graduated from Springfield High School. She then went on to work for...
southcountypublications.net
Alice M. Riecks
Alice M. “Toy” Riecks, 93, of Auburn, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born February 1, 1929 in Springfield, the daughter of Harry D. and Ina M. (Smith) Richards. She married Paul Henry Riecks in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1997.
WAND TV
Springfield police looking for hit-and-run driver
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian with broken bones. The crash happened in the 2800 block of E. Clearlake Ave. on October 20 around 6:32 a.m. The victim was walking southbound crossing Clearlake Ave when they...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House
State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
KWQC
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning Joy King called Sorensen to concede, according to a media release Sorensen posted on Facebook. The race has not been officially called as of Wednesday morning, there is 88% of...
WQAD
Eric Sorensen leads Illinois' 17th District race against Esther Joy King
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
southcountypublications.net
Genevieve Pillsbury
Genevieve Pillsbury, 93, of Petersburg, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born October 11, 1929 in Elmhurst, the daughter of Harold and Mabel (Chapell) Safford. She married Earl Lyman Pillsbury in 1954 and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death...
NBC Chicago
Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?
This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
