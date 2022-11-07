A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO