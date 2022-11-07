Read full article on original website
Marsha M. Laird
Marsha Marilyn Laird, née DeHeve, 78, of Chatham, died November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born December 30, 1943, the daughter of Angelo and Hedwig Lubrant DeHeve. She married Marvin Laird in 1965 and he preceded her in death in 2020. Marsha was raised in Auburn. She...
James L. Patterson
James L. Patterson, 84, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Sunrise Manor in Virden. He was born January 4, 1938 in WhiteHall, the son of Dr. Joseph Hume and Sophia Marie Coates Patterson. He married Mary Frances McCollister in 1957 and she preceded him in death in 2017.
Paul A Davis, Jr.
Paul A. Davis Jr., 80, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born March 2, 1942 in Jacksonville, the son of Paul A. Sr. and Helen J. (Fanning) Davis. He married Mary V. Rogers. Mr. Davis worked as the produce...
CNN Sports Anchor, Springfield Native Fred Hickman Dies At 66
A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”
Alice M. Riecks
Alice M. “Toy” Riecks, 93, of Auburn, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born February 1, 1929 in Springfield, the daughter of Harry D. and Ina M. (Smith) Richards. She married Paul Henry Riecks in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1997.
Barbara J. Jones
Barbara Jean Jones, 68, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born November 30, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Edward and Irene Berndt Stroisch. She married Alan Neal Jones in 1976 and he preceded her in death in 2018. Barb worked...
Jack L. Dickey
Jack Lee Dickey, 83, of Decatur, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born June 23, 1939 in Pawnee, the son of Edgar A. Dickey and Mary H. Catizon. He married Mary I. Turner in 1969 and she preceded him in death in 2020. He was...
John R. Brunk
John R. Brunk, 78, of Pawnee, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born June 2, 1944 in Springfield, the son of Samuel J. and Ruth (Byers) Brunk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Brunk; and his significant other of...
Genevieve Pillsbury
Genevieve Pillsbury, 93, of Petersburg, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born October 11, 1929 in Elmhurst, the daughter of Harold and Mabel (Chapell) Safford. She married Earl Lyman Pillsbury in 1954 and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County
Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash
A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
Illinois Vacation Rental Ruse: More Alleged Victims Come Forward, Say They've Lost Thousands
Gorgeous in its rental listing but with an ugly downside, a lakeside vacation rental ruse near Peoria continues to rack up victims, many of whom say they are out thousands of dollars with no R&R to show for it. NBC 5 Responds first exposed problems surrounding the downstate Norris Outdoor...
Carolyn Carlson
Carolyn Mae (Cari) Carlson, 95, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Alfred (Kayo) Carlson and son Peter Robert. A resident of Rochester for 53 years, Cari taught first grade at Rochester Elementary School and Union Elementary School for 23...
Rebecca Guthrie
Rebecca “Becky” Jane Guthrie, 71, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home. She was born October 24, 1951 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Robert and Marjorie (Neff) Lonergan. She married Glenn "Bill" Guthrie Jr. in 1971. Becky worked for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield as a...
‘Proof is in the pudding’: Aetna plan appears to mirror existing retiree benefits with some notable changes
Carle Health deal to be finalized mid-December, should renew access to Christie Clinic SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives from Aetna and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) spent the morning after Election Day working to ease fears in a crowded room of retired state workers over the upcoming switch in their state-sponsored health […]
Sharon Chung edges out Scott Preston to become Illinois' first Korean American lawmaker
Democrat Sharon Chung declared victory late Tuesday in the hotly contested Illinois 91st House District race. She'll be the first Democrat to represent Bloomington-Normal in the House since 1982. She's also the first Korean American elected to the General Assembly. Republican Scott Preston conceded late Tuesday after Chung pulled ahead...
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
