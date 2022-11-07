ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southcountypublications.net

Marsha M. Laird

Marsha Marilyn Laird, née DeHeve, 78, of Chatham, died November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born December 30, 1943, the daughter of Angelo and Hedwig Lubrant DeHeve. She married Marvin Laird in 1965 and he preceded her in death in 2020. Marsha was raised in Auburn. She...
CHATHAM, IL
southcountypublications.net

James L. Patterson

James L. Patterson, 84, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Sunrise Manor in Virden. He was born January 4, 1938 in WhiteHall, the son of Dr. Joseph Hume and Sophia Marie Coates Patterson. He married Mary Frances McCollister in 1957 and she preceded him in death in 2017.
CARROLLTON, IL
southcountypublications.net

Paul A Davis, Jr.

Paul A. Davis Jr., 80, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born March 2, 1942 in Jacksonville, the son of Paul A. Sr. and Helen J. (Fanning) Davis. He married Mary V. Rogers. Mr. Davis worked as the produce...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

CNN Sports Anchor, Springfield Native Fred Hickman Dies At 66

A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southcountypublications.net

Alice M. Riecks

Alice M. “Toy” Riecks, 93, of Auburn, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born February 1, 1929 in Springfield, the daughter of Harry D. and Ina M. (Smith) Richards. She married Paul Henry Riecks in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1997.
AUBURN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Barbara J. Jones

Barbara Jean Jones, 68, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born November 30, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Edward and Irene Berndt Stroisch. She married Alan Neal Jones in 1976 and he preceded her in death in 2018. Barb worked...
AUBURN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Jack L. Dickey

Jack Lee Dickey, 83, of Decatur, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born June 23, 1939 in Pawnee, the son of Edgar A. Dickey and Mary H. Catizon. He married Mary I. Turner in 1969 and she preceded him in death in 2020. He was...
DECATUR, IL
southcountypublications.net

John R. Brunk

John R. Brunk, 78, of Pawnee, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born June 2, 1944 in Springfield, the son of Samuel J. and Ruth (Byers) Brunk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Brunk; and his significant other of...
PAWNEE, IL
southcountypublications.net

Genevieve Pillsbury

Genevieve Pillsbury, 93, of Petersburg, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born October 11, 1929 in Elmhurst, the daughter of Harold and Mabel (Chapell) Safford. She married Earl Lyman Pillsbury in 1954 and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death...
PETERSBURG, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County

Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash

A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
GODFREY, IL
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza

With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southcountypublications.net

Carolyn Carlson

Carolyn Mae (Cari) Carlson, 95, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Alfred (Kayo) Carlson and son Peter Robert. A resident of Rochester for 53 years, Cari taught first grade at Rochester Elementary School and Union Elementary School for 23...
ROCHESTER, IL
southcountypublications.net

Rebecca Guthrie

Rebecca “Becky” Jane Guthrie, 71, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home. She was born October 24, 1951 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Robert and Marjorie (Neff) Lonergan. She married Glenn "Bill" Guthrie Jr. in 1971. Becky worked for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield as a...
GIRARD, IL
WCIA

‘Proof is in the pudding’: Aetna plan appears to mirror existing retiree benefits with some notable changes

Carle Health deal to be finalized mid-December, should renew access to Christie Clinic SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives from Aetna and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) spent the morning after Election Day working to ease fears in a crowded room of retired state workers over the upcoming switch in their state-sponsored health […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy