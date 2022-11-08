ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Two men arrested, accused of attacking RTA driver in Kettering Saturday night

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hcc9_0j2GqqMj00

KETTERING — An RTA driver was hospitalized after police say he was attacked by two men in Kettering on Saturday night, according to a Kettering Police spokesperson and incident report.

The incident occured Saturday just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot directly in front of the laundromat, which sits next to ‘The Market’ liquor store on Wilmington Pike, according to a police incident report obtained in a News Center 7 public records request.

Police were called to the parking lot after receiving 911 calls that multiple people were attacking an RTA driver and then left the scene, police stated in the incident report.

Police found the RTA driver, a 31-year-old man, had cuts on his face and “obvious it would need stitches close to the cut.” The driver was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital South for treatment of his injuries, the police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived on scene they found a white RTA van with pieces of broken glass, a van mirror on the ground, a cell phone and other objects lying near the van, police reported. Officers noted the driver’s side mirror was broken off and hanging from electrical wiring.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver reported to police he was at the liquor store parking lot to drop off a wheelchair passenger. When the RTA driver tried to leave, he approached an SUV that was parked in front of the van that was blocking the RTA driver’s way to get out, he told investigators.

Two men, later identified as Daniel Buntin, 56, of Muncie, Indiana, Kory Buntin, 24, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and a third person, identified as a 22-year-old woman, were inside the SUV. The RTA driver, who is listed in the police report as a Black man, told officers the Buntins called him a racial slur, which he said he responded by “smack(ing)” the rear taillight of the SUV the Buntins were in.

The driver claimed both men then attacked him by throwing several punches. During the altercation two mirrors on the RTA van were broken-off before the drove away from the parking lot, the driver said in his statement.

After realizing their cell phone was left behind at the scene, Daniel and Kory responded to the Kettering Police Department and talked where investigators.

“Daniel claimed that the driver had sucker punched him however, I watched the video, which showed a different result,” police said in their incident report.

Following the police investigation, officers later charged Daniel with assault and vandalism while Kory was charged with assault. Both were later booked into the Kettering City Jail, however neither man is listed as an inmate as of Monday night.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeks info on attempted armed robbery, assault

WILMINGTON — Police are seeking information related to an attempted armed robbery. On Thursday at 1:43 a.m., the Wilmington Police Department responded to Speedway at 393 E. Locust St. for a reported attempted robbery, according to a news release from the WPD. Officers were advised by the clerk at...
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua man sentenced on attempted abduction

TROY – William C. Hall Jr., 37, of Piqua, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, to 12 months of prison time for a fourth-degree felony attempted abduction charge and six months of prison time for breaking and entering which will be served concurrent to another. Miami County Common Pleas...
PIQUA, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy