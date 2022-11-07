Read full article on original website
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) active and starting on Wednesday, Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James is available after the Lakers' superstar missed one contest with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New York's Quentin Grimes (foot) available on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (foot) is active for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Grimes will make his return after he was forced to sit two games with left foot soreness. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Grimes to score 13.9 FanDuel points. Grimes' projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis continues to deal with a back issue but is listed as probable and expected to play on Friday. LeBron James (adductor) is doubtful. Our models expect Davis to play 34.9 minutes against the Kings.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDermott's Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Kendrick Nunn to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will make his return after the veteran was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project Beverley to score 23.2 FanDuel points. Beverley's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones participated in practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury during Week 9's loss to the Detroit Lions. His participation early in the week is an excellent sign that he avoided a major injury and puts him on track to face Dallas on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will sit out on Thursday night after Miami's guard suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Hornets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' JaVale McGee coming off the bench on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. McGee will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dwight Powell back in the first five. Our models expect McGee to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. McGee's Wednesday projection includes 5.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out indefinitely
Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa suffered the injury on Wednesday and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter should see more minutes while Achiuwa is out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt's status is currently in the air after Utah's big man missed two games with a groin injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 14th in defensive rating, Malik Beasley could see more minutes if Vanderbilt remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
