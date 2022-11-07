ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

After Complete Remodel, Outback Steakhouse Reopens El Cajon Location

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Photo via https://www.outback.com/

Get your steak sauce ready, and napkins for the Bloomin’ Onion, yep, Outback Steakhouse announced the re-opening of its El Cajon restaurant after a complete remodel.

The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994.

The newly renovated Outback located at 722 Jamacha Road will re-open to guests on Nov. 9.

“Our Outback family looks forward to welcoming the El Cajon community back to our newly renovated restaurant,” said David Goronkin, CEO of the Out West Group, the largest franchisee of Outback Steakhouse. “With the same great food and warm, friendly service, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to experience our new look and feel.”

The renovation included new floors, a bar top, furniture, and lighting upgrades, and a remodel of the restrooms. The exterior work included a complete façade update and upgrades on the patio, including new furniture and lighting. Edgy artwork including an eye-catching graffiti mural splashes the walls with color. The mural draws inspiration from Aussie surf culture and one of Australia’s most famous landmarks – Sydney Harbor Bridge.

In addition to the restaurant’s 39 returning Outbackers, many of who have been working at other San Diego locations during the remodel, the El Cajon location has also added approximately 40 new positions.

The El Cajon location will be open daily. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Download the new Outback app for iPhone or Android. It’s the fastest way to enjoy your favorite steakhouse. Pay when you’re ready, receive exclusive offers and so much more. Download now at www.outback.com/app. For more information about Outback Steakhouse, please visit www.outback.com or follow Outback on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

