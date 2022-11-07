Read full article on original website
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos
The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
Dolly Parton Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton has joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, arriving as the last of 2022's inductees. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame and all the people out there through all of these yeqrs," she said. "I've been doing it all my life and I do love it. I'm very humbled by this."
Pat Benatar Delivers Classic Hits at Hall of Fame Induction
New honorees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to perform hits from their long and influential career. They opened with a brief but muscular snippet of 1988's "All Fired Up," pairing it with 1983's "Love is a Battlefield." Benatar's first Top 25 single "Heartbreaker" followed, providing the night's biggest singalong yet.
Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Canceled Rock Hall Performance
Alanis Morissette explained why she didn't perform at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend. According to reports, the singer and songwriter was scheduled to perform Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo following Simon's induction. Instead, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles inducted Simon and sang Simon's...
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Induct Industry Legends
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to welcome record executive Jimmy Iovine and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman. Springsteen spoke after participating in a pre-recorded video honoring Iovine, who started his career as a recording engineer, working with such...
Springsteen and Mellencamp Honor Jerry Lee Lewis at Rock Hall
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a rollicking tribute to the recently departed Jerry Lee Lewis, performing the rock 'n' roll pioneer's "High School Confidential" and "Great Balls of Fire." The rockers were backed by Zac Brown Band...
Dolly Parton Says Steve Perry Will Sing on Her Upcoming Rock LP
Dolly Parton said Steve Perry will appear as a guest on her upcoming rock album. Earlier this year, the country legend said if she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she would begin work on an album of rock music. "I’m not expecting that I’ll get in," she said back in February, "but if I do, I'll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Battling Stage Four Cancer
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to join the group during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after suffering a setback in his battle with cancer. Robert Downey Jr. introduced the group, and then Duran Duran performed three classic songs. Members of the group then...
Bruce Springsteen, ‘Only the Strong Survive': Album Review
Bruce Springsteen's long history with other artists' material stretches back to his pre-fame bar-band days through his 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions. And while resorting to a covers album is typically one step before "rerecording your old songs" in the career-downturn cycle (unless you're Taylor Swift), Springsteen's commitment to others' songs has always superseded the last-try commercial grasps associated with such records.
Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles Pay Tribute to Carly Simon
Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles paid tribute to Carly Simon at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. Simon recently lost both of her sisters to cancer, just a day apart, and did not attend the event. Bareilles read an acceptance letter in Simon's absence, then performed "Nobody Does It Better." Rodrigo then took the stage to cover Simon's signature hit, "You're So Vain."
Sammy Hagar Calls Unreleased Van Halen Song a ‘Treasure’
Sammy Hagar said a shelved Van Halen track, "Between Us Two," may appear on a future archival release. The song was originally written in the mid-'90s for use in the 1996 film Twister, but it was ultimately shelved. (Two other songs were used in the movie: "Humans Being," credited to the entire band, and "Respect the Wind," credited to only Eddie and Alex Van Halen.)
50 Years Ago: Carly Simon Begins a Debate With ‘You’re So Vain’
At some point in 1971, Carly Simon attended a party in Los Angeles that would change the trajectory of her career. That evening, a man she knew walked in with a palpable air of pompousness. Simon instantly found the subject for her new song, which she had been working on. "I said to myself, 'This is exactly the person that 'You’re so vain, I bet you think this song is about you' is about!" she recalled in 2006.
Richie Sambora on Bon Jovi Reunion: ‘We’re Talking a Bit’
Richie Sambora admitted there have been conversations about his potential return to Bon Jovi. The guitarist kept things short while walking the red carpet of The Music Industry Trust Awards in London. When asked by U.K. outlet Metro about a hypothetical reunion with his former band at the 2023 Glastonbury festival, Sambora replied: “It's a possibility. We're talking a bit.” The guitarist reportedly had a "cheeky smile on his face" while giving the remark.
