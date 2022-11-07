ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host 15th Annual Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 10

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Military Appreciation Night is expected to serve up chicken meals to San Diego County. Image via Chick-Fil-A

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego are coming together to host the 15th annual San Diego Chick-fil-A Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Held at historic Liberty Station, at Liberty Station Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Road the event will celebrate up to 1,000 local military families with live music, family-friendly activities, raffle prizes, and a free Chick-fil-A meal for all attendees*.

“San Diego has long been the proud home to several military branches and bases, and our annual Chick-fil-A Military Appreciation Night is one of our favorite ways to thank active duty and veteran members for their service,” said Danny Putnam, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Encinitas. “We look forward to coming together as a community to show respect and gratitude through a fun night for their families!”

This year’s Chick-fil-A Military Appreciation Night will feature carnival-style games, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, photo booths, special appearances by the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Wave, and more.

Registration is now open for the San Diego community to confirm their attendance through the registration form. Those who register will receive a wristband to receive a complimentary Chick-fil-A meal at the event. A valid military ID is required to attend the event.

*Those who do not register are still welcome to attend and will receive a digital offer card to redeem at their local Chick-fil-A restaurant instead of a wristband.

