North Carolina State

myFutureNC releases latest county attainment profiles

MyFutureNC put out updated 2022 County Attainment Profiles in partnership with Carolina Demography Thursday. The profiles look at educational attainment levels and performance for all 100 state counties “on key myFutureNC metrics in order to assist in the decision-making process regarding local priorities to increase educational attainment at the local level,” according to a press release from myFutureNC. Along with that, a profile of the state as a whole is provided.
N.C. Reconnect adds five more community colleges to its adult learner initiative

Five more North Carolina community colleges will join N.C. Reconnect – an initiative aimed at enrolling and credentialing adult learners at the state’s community colleges. Announced Nov. 3, Brunswick, Catawba Valley, College of The Albemarle, Davidson-Davie, and Edgecombe community colleges will be the next cohort of institutions to receive support from partners across the state as they work to reengage adult learners.
Perspective | Overcoming the awareness gap with career search tool

To align our current and future workforce with high-demand jobs, North Carolinians need to be able and prepared to work, but they must also be aware of and interested in these opportunities. Enter NCcareers.org. The website developed out of a partnership of North Carolina’s leading education and workforce development stakeholders...
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
