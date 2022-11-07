Read full article on original website
North Carolina panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the state Board of Education. […]
myFutureNC releases latest county attainment profiles
MyFutureNC put out updated 2022 County Attainment Profiles in partnership with Carolina Demography Thursday. The profiles look at educational attainment levels and performance for all 100 state counties “on key myFutureNC metrics in order to assist in the decision-making process regarding local priorities to increase educational attainment at the local level,” according to a press release from myFutureNC. Along with that, a profile of the state as a whole is provided.
A look at the 2022 election results for North Carolina’s school boards
North Carolina’s U.S. Senate and other state races usually get the most attention on Election Day, but the offices that have some of the most impact on our schools are local school boards. School boards make important decisions about district personnel hiring, including hiring the superintendent. They also manage...
CON law denies N.C. $1.5 billion in health care investment, study finds
A new study says North Carolina's certificate of need law has denied the state nearly $1.5 billion in health care investment over the past decade. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation report arrives as CON reform plays a role in North Carolina's debate over Medicaid expansion. The N.C. Supreme Court is...
N.C. Reconnect adds five more community colleges to its adult learner initiative
Five more North Carolina community colleges will join N.C. Reconnect – an initiative aimed at enrolling and credentialing adult learners at the state’s community colleges. Announced Nov. 3, Brunswick, Catawba Valley, College of The Albemarle, Davidson-Davie, and Edgecombe community colleges will be the next cohort of institutions to receive support from partners across the state as they work to reengage adult learners.
Perspective | Overcoming the awareness gap with career search tool
To align our current and future workforce with high-demand jobs, North Carolinians need to be able and prepared to work, but they must also be aware of and interested in these opportunities. Enter NCcareers.org. The website developed out of a partnership of North Carolina’s leading education and workforce development stakeholders...
North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety
Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
John M. Belk Endowment continues support of N.C. State’s Belk Center with $25 million investment
Days after celebrating their 10th anniversary, the John M. Belk Endowment (JMBE) awarded N.C. State’s Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research an investment of $25 million over the next 10 years. The announcement was made hours before the Belk Center’s annual Dallas Herring Lecture – an event...
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
What North Carolina’s 2022 election results could mean for education
Nearly 4 million North Carolinians voted in this year’s midterm elections for offices from the U.S. Senate all the way down to local races. The results from this week could have a huge impact on the state’s education policy in the coming years. As EdNC previously reported, roughly...
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one. Davis replaces retiring Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served as a congressman for almost 20 years. In his acceptance speech, Davis said he will advocate for more resources for the next generation of leaders in his district. "This...
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
Republicans carry N.C. 2022 midterms as national red wave falls short
North Carolina Republicans captured all seven statewide contests in strong victories in the high profile 2022 midterm election, according to unofficial results from the N.C. Board of Elections. In the headliner race, Republican Ted Budd secured victory in a comfortable 51% to 47% victory over Democrat Cheri Beasley in the...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
