Will County, IL

Will County Board Split Even

The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections. Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple. You can find DuPage polling places here. 
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot

OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots May Change Some Will County Races

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry appears to have won her re-election with 52.7% of the vote over Gretchen Fritz who has 47% of the vote. But for Will County Sheriff, democrat Mike Kelley is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by 614 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 783 votes.
Illinois Attorney General Given a Second Term

Democratic incumbent and Chicago resident Kwame Raoul has won his race for Attorney General. He was campaigning against Republican Thomas DeVore. Raoul is a former Democratic member of the Illinois State Senate, representing District 13 from 2004 to 2019, when he became Attorney General.
Illinois Election: Some Chicago voters don't receive second page of ballot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mistake by election judges in Chicago Tuesday could leave some voters partially out of luck.As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported, this year's ballot has two double-sided pages – marked as Ballot A and Ballot B. For some reason at 24 precincts, election judges only handed out Ballot A.That means some voters never got Ballot B – which has all the judges up for retention. According to election officials, some voters recognized the mistake immediately and complained. They were able to get the second ballot and vote for everyone. But those who didn't catch the mistake...
5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2

Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
