An ed-tech company based in Poland is bringing its STEAM-focused educational materials to the North American K-12 market. Through a partnership with the Maryland-based New Ascent Education, and a Seal of Alignment certification from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) indicating consistency with educational standards, Skriware will offer its lesson plans and technology to grades 2-10 in U.S. schools, the company said in a news release last month.

2 DAYS AGO