Glynn County, GA

Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
December level chill on the way soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We all know how the saying goes. All good things must come to an end. Those words couldn’t possibly ring truer than they do right now when it comes to our weather. For a second straight day and for the fifth time in November’s first ten days, temperatures throughout the Stateline reached the 70s. Officially, the 76° recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport broke the record of 74° set just two years ago.
Chesney wins Illinois Senate District 45 race

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican candidate Andrew Chesney defeats democrat Geral Podraza in the Illinois State Senate District 45 race. Chesney took the lead against Podraza by around 34%, leaving his position since 2018 as a state representative in the 89th District. He credits himself as an advocate for hardworking men and women throughout Northwest Illinois, and never voting for a tax or fee increase.
Sorensen declares victory in IL-17 race to succeed Bustos

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Democrat Eric Sorensen won a tight race Tuesday night with 52% of voters in IL-17 choosing him to succeed Cheri Bustos as Congressperson. “I am honored to be the Congressman-Elect for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, a place I’ve called home nearly my entire life. To the wonderful people of Central & Northwest Illinois – this is for you,” Sorensen said Tuesday night.
Vella re-elected in 68th Congressional race

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Vella wins a second term after Tuesday’s election against challenger Jonathon Ojeda. “I ran for state representative to present voters with a vision of fiscal responsibility and a new direction. Although we fell short tonight, I am proud of the issues we raised. Thank you to the residents who took the time to talk with me at their doors and to our volunteers and supporters. Congratulations to Rep. Vella on his victory,” Ojeda said Tuesday night.
