WIFR
‘I’m not leaving my wife:’ Couple dies together in house fire
NEW MELLE, Mo. (KSDK) - A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. Kenneth Zerr had a chance to escape but refused to leave his wife, Phyllis Zerr, behind. “Everybody wanted to be like them. Everybody wanted to be with them,” their son,...
WIFR
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
WIFR
More than 1.5 million Illinoisans have received bivalent COVID-19 boosters since September
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots since they were authorized in early September. IDPH officials said 160,00 doses were given over the past week. Illinois has also...
WIFR
December level chill on the way soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We all know how the saying goes. All good things must come to an end. Those words couldn’t possibly ring truer than they do right now when it comes to our weather. For a second straight day and for the fifth time in November’s first ten days, temperatures throughout the Stateline reached the 70s. Officially, the 76° recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport broke the record of 74° set just two years ago.
WIFR
Pritzker, Democratic supporters defeat Bailey and ‘Awake Illinois’ followers
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The two-year political battle that started with a frivolous lawsuit against COVID-19 mitigations in 2020 is over. Governor JB Pritzker declared victory over Senator Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) just over an hour after polls close in Illinois, Tuesday night. While many expected the gubernatorial race to be called...
WIFR
Chesney wins Illinois Senate District 45 race
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican candidate Andrew Chesney defeats democrat Geral Podraza in the Illinois State Senate District 45 race. Chesney took the lead against Podraza by around 34%, leaving his position since 2018 as a state representative in the 89th District. He credits himself as an advocate for hardworking men and women throughout Northwest Illinois, and never voting for a tax or fee increase.
WIFR
Sorensen declares victory in IL-17 race to succeed Bustos
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Democrat Eric Sorensen won a tight race Tuesday night with 52% of voters in IL-17 choosing him to succeed Cheri Bustos as Congressperson. “I am honored to be the Congressman-Elect for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, a place I’ve called home nearly my entire life. To the wonderful people of Central & Northwest Illinois – this is for you,” Sorensen said Tuesday night.
WIFR
Vella re-elected in 68th Congressional race
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Vella wins a second term after Tuesday’s election against challenger Jonathon Ojeda. “I ran for state representative to present voters with a vision of fiscal responsibility and a new direction. Although we fell short tonight, I am proud of the issues we raised. Thank you to the residents who took the time to talk with me at their doors and to our volunteers and supporters. Congratulations to Rep. Vella on his victory,” Ojeda said Tuesday night.
