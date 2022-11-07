ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We all know how the saying goes. All good things must come to an end. Those words couldn’t possibly ring truer than they do right now when it comes to our weather. For a second straight day and for the fifth time in November’s first ten days, temperatures throughout the Stateline reached the 70s. Officially, the 76° recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport broke the record of 74° set just two years ago.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO