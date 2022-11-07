Read full article on original website
Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
New innovation to recover hydrogen from waste could help safeguard UK energy security
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr Amir Keshmiri have received government funding to work with Powerhouse Energy Plc - a world-leading UK company specialising in treatment of unrecyclable wastes - to help recover hydrogen for clean energy use. This project will develop and validate...
Schools join forces to develop next generation of historians and artists
Pupils from two high schools in Cardiff are learning about the city’s Iron Age and Roman heritage through a range of creative activities. The CAER Roman ’Diff Fusion project, led by academics at Cardiff University, has seen a collective of young people from Cardiff West Community High School and Fitzalan High School coming together for a series of weekly discovery activities exploring the fascinating history that’s just on their doorsteps.
University of Sussex launches consultation on setting aside half of its campus to nature
Today the University of Sussex is asking its students, staff, alumni and neighbours how much of its campus it should set aside for nature. Already one of the most biodiverse campuses in the UK with 38 percent of its land counting as green, the University is canvassing views on how much more of its campus to set aside for nature.
Advancing the energy transition amidst global crises
MIT Energy Initiative Annual Research Conference highlights both opportunities and obstacles in the race to a net-zero future. "The past six years have been the warmest on the planet, and our track record on climate change mitigation is drastically short of what it needs to be," said Robert C. Armstrong, MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) director and the Chevron Professor of Chemical Engineering, introducing MITEI’s 15th Annual Research Conference.
Bridge between technology, security, legislation and ethics
Companies and governments are in dire need of specialists and managers with knowledge of three separate fields: data management, cybersecurity and privacy legislation. It’s a rare combination, prompting the European Centre on Privacy and Cybersecurity (ECPC) at Maastricht University to establish a dedicated Advanced Master’s degree. The programme has met with considerable interest both in Europe and beyond.
COP27: African and Western researchers call for Africa’s energy transition to be studied country by country in relation to climate goals
As the COP27 climate summit begins in Egypt, academics from 50 institutions, including VUB, have called for a change in the way politicians, financiers and researchers think about the transition to clean energy in Africa. Indeed, a new study shows that energy needs in the continent vary widely from country to country. The study was carried out by a team of 40 African researchers and co-authors from institutes such as University College London, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UK’s Climate Compatible Growth Programme, the University of Oxford and Professor Sebastian Sterl, a researcher at VUB. It was published in the leading journal Nature Energy.
COP27 and research at Leeds
The 2020s have been described as the critical decade for climate change. The COP27 climate talks in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt will help determine whether global warming can be kept within the critical 1.5 degree centigrade target set in Paris in 2015. Even keeping within an average of 1.5...
AI helps optimise power electronic converters
A new and more efficient way of modelling and designing power electronic converters using artificial intelligence (AI) has been created by a team of experts from Cardiff University and the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult. The method has reduced design times for technology by up to 78% compared to traditional...
Opinion: COP27 - Three reasons rich countries need to pay developing world for climate havoc
As the disastrous impacts of climate change become more evident, Professor Lisa Vanhala (UCL Political Science) warns in The Conversation that wealthy emitter nations will have to find a way to compensate developing nations bearing the brunt of changing global weather patterns. Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm...
New project set to develop diagnostics for Sub-Saharan Africa
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow are leading a new international project which aims to provide Sub-Saharan Africa with portable, reliable and affordable methods to diagnose diseases. The Digital Innovations and Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases in Africa project, or Didida, brings together 14 partners from eight countries: Kenya, Senegal,...
SCI Researcher investigates the digitalisation of off-grid water infrastructure in peri-urban Ghana
SCI Researcher Ali Browne is the co-author of a paper on water ATMs and access to water alongside Godfred Amankwaa and Richard Heeks published in Water Alternatives. They examine water ATMs’ impacts on water access in a peri-urban community in Ghana. Ensuring adequate access to clean water remains a...
’We can now look back on a genuine success story’
Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) marks its tenth anniversary. The Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday. The evening opened with a brief look back over the history of the institution, which was instigated and founded by Jürgen Fohrmann-a former Rector of the University, who was among the guests yesterday. The speakers, who included four researchers and group leaders at the FIW, then moved on to diagnosing some of the current problems facing global society. Prof. Kristina Großmann from the Department of Oriental and Asian Studies at the University of Bonn had been invited to the event as a commentator and also joined in the subsequent panel discussion.
Media Invitation: Results of poll on ’Europeans and space activities’
Media representatives are invited to a press meeting and Q&A session with ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher on 15 November at 08:00 GMT/09:00 CET, to hear about the results of the latest poll about ’Europeans and space activities’, carried out by Harris Interactive and Toluna on behalf of ESA in September and October 2022.
No evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing
Workplace cafeteria study finds no evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing. An experiment carried out across ten workplace cafeterias found no significant change in the overall number of calories purchased when food and drink labels showed the amount of physical activity required to burn off their calories.
Road collisions more likely for takeaway delivery riders working in the gig economy
Motorcyclists delivering hot food who pick up jobs through digital platforms are more likely to be in a collision where their bike is damaged or someone is injured than those directly employed by restaurants, finds research by UCL. Freelance delivery riders are also more likely to report that time pressure...
Traveling salesman with two suitcases of scrap metal
Alumnus Piet van Rens receives Lifetime Achievement Award for his work within the Dutch precision engineering community. The American Society for Precision Engineering recently awarded its annual Lifetime Achievement Award to TU/e alumnus Piet van Rens. While he is regarded as one of the pillars of precision engineering in the Netherlands, he himself feels he is being unduly celebrated. -Evidently, a traveling salesman with two suitcases of scrap metal and a passion for imparting knowledge can come a long way.-
4.6 million euros follow-up funding for sugar research
DFG research group aims to elucidate the role of sialic acid as a regulator in developmental processes and diseases. Sugar compounds from the glycan group play an important role in many biological processes in our body. By chemically combining with proteins and fats and thereby changing them, they regulate, for example, the maturation of the kidneys, the correct interconnection of nerve pathways in the brain or the function of the immune system. A research network of ten teams from Germany and Austria is working on the elucidation of these biochemical processes. The focus is on the group of so-called sialoglycans, which carry a sugar molecule called sialic acid. This plays an important role in many processes in immune defence and embryonic development. The spokesperson is private lecturer (PD) Dr Martina Mühlenhoff, a scientist at the Institute of Clinical Biochemistry at Hannover Medical School (MHH). With about 2.4 million euros, more than half of the funding goes to the MHH.
The UB, world leader in research on liver cirrhosis
The University of Barcelona is the institution with the most publications and number of bibliometric citations worldwide in research on liver cirrhosis, followed by the Virginia Commonwealth University (United States), the University College London (United Kingdom), the Mayo Clinic (United States) and the University of Padova (Italy). This is one of the main conclusions of a bibliometric study on liver cirrhosis published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology and signed by a team of experts from the Southwest Medical University in Luzhou (Sichuan, China).
Balloon labour induction safer for babies, Melbourne researchers find
The findings could help inform the growing number of inductions conducted globally each year - now around 14 million - when the risks of continued pregnancy outweigh the benefits. Published in The Lancet , the Monash Health and Monash University-led study found clear evidence that a balloon catheter leads to...
