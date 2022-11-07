Read full article on original website
MPs and Sheffield scientists call for ban on all plastic waste exports
A new report from MPs and scientists from the University of Sheffield calls for a ban on the export of all plastic waste by 2027. The UK could save 200,000 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste every single year, if replaced with a reusable alternative. Around 60 per cent of...
New innovation to recover hydrogen from waste could help safeguard UK energy security
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr Amir Keshmiri have received government funding to work with Powerhouse Energy Plc - a world-leading UK company specialising in treatment of unrecyclable wastes - to help recover hydrogen for clean energy use. This project will develop and validate...
Road collisions more likely for takeaway delivery riders working in the gig economy
Motorcyclists delivering hot food who pick up jobs through digital platforms are more likely to be in a collision where their bike is damaged or someone is injured than those directly employed by restaurants, finds research by UCL. Freelance delivery riders are also more likely to report that time pressure...
Final NHS and government approval granted for new UCL and Moorfields eye centre
Plans for Oriel, a new state-of-the-art eye care, research and education centre, have been given the green light. The joint initiative between the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Moorfields Eye Charity, which will see services move to a brand-new integrated centre on the site of St Pancras Hospital, has now been given final NHS and government approval.
Balloon labour induction safer for babies, Melbourne researchers find
The findings could help inform the growing number of inductions conducted globally each year - now around 14 million - when the risks of continued pregnancy outweigh the benefits. Published in The Lancet , the Monash Health and Monash University-led study found clear evidence that a balloon catheter leads to...
