Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
New project set to develop diagnostics for Sub-Saharan Africa
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow are leading a new international project which aims to provide Sub-Saharan Africa with portable, reliable and affordable methods to diagnose diseases. The Digital Innovations and Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases in Africa project, or Didida, brings together 14 partners from eight countries: Kenya, Senegal,...
myscience.org
COP27 and research at Leeds
The 2020s have been described as the critical decade for climate change. The COP27 climate talks in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt will help determine whether global warming can be kept within the critical 1.5 degree centigrade target set in Paris in 2015. Even keeping within an average of 1.5...
myscience.org
COP27: African and Western researchers call for Africa’s energy transition to be studied country by country in relation to climate goals
As the COP27 climate summit begins in Egypt, academics from 50 institutions, including VUB, have called for a change in the way politicians, financiers and researchers think about the transition to clean energy in Africa. Indeed, a new study shows that energy needs in the continent vary widely from country to country. The study was carried out by a team of 40 African researchers and co-authors from institutes such as University College London, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UK’s Climate Compatible Growth Programme, the University of Oxford and Professor Sebastian Sterl, a researcher at VUB. It was published in the leading journal Nature Energy.
myscience.org
AI helps optimise power electronic converters
A new and more efficient way of modelling and designing power electronic converters using artificial intelligence (AI) has been created by a team of experts from Cardiff University and the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult. The method has reduced design times for technology by up to 78% compared to traditional...
myscience.org
MPs and Sheffield scientists call for ban on all plastic waste exports
A new report from MPs and scientists from the University of Sheffield calls for a ban on the export of all plastic waste by 2027. The UK could save 200,000 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste every single year, if replaced with a reusable alternative. Around 60 per cent of...
myscience.org
Bridge between technology, security, legislation and ethics
Companies and governments are in dire need of specialists and managers with knowledge of three separate fields: data management, cybersecurity and privacy legislation. It’s a rare combination, prompting the European Centre on Privacy and Cybersecurity (ECPC) at Maastricht University to establish a dedicated Advanced Master’s degree. The programme has met with considerable interest both in Europe and beyond.
myscience.org
University of Sussex launches consultation on setting aside half of its campus to nature
Today the University of Sussex is asking its students, staff, alumni and neighbours how much of its campus it should set aside for nature. Already one of the most biodiverse campuses in the UK with 38 percent of its land counting as green, the University is canvassing views on how much more of its campus to set aside for nature.
myscience.org
Media Invitation: Results of poll on ’Europeans and space activities’
Media representatives are invited to a press meeting and Q&A session with ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher on 15 November at 08:00 GMT/09:00 CET, to hear about the results of the latest poll about ’Europeans and space activities’, carried out by Harris Interactive and Toluna on behalf of ESA in September and October 2022.
myscience.org
Final NHS and government approval granted for new UCL and Moorfields eye centre
Plans for Oriel, a new state-of-the-art eye care, research and education centre, have been given the green light. The joint initiative between the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Moorfields Eye Charity, which will see services move to a brand-new integrated centre on the site of St Pancras Hospital, has now been given final NHS and government approval.
myscience.org
The UB, world leader in research on liver cirrhosis
The University of Barcelona is the institution with the most publications and number of bibliometric citations worldwide in research on liver cirrhosis, followed by the Virginia Commonwealth University (United States), the University College London (United Kingdom), the Mayo Clinic (United States) and the University of Padova (Italy). This is one of the main conclusions of a bibliometric study on liver cirrhosis published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology and signed by a team of experts from the Southwest Medical University in Luzhou (Sichuan, China).
myscience.org
Europe-wide study on the epigenetics of field pennycress
Small differences in DNA sequence contribute to heritable variations within a species, as do chemical modifications of DNA called epigenetic changes. In order to better understand the significance of such epigenetic changes for the evolution of plants, an international research team led by Professor Oliver Bossdorf from the Institute of Evolution and Ecology at the University of Tübingen investigated a large number of populations of Thlaspi arvense or field pennycress in a Europe-wide study. The researchers linked DNA sequences and environmental data from the places of origin with the epigenetic modifications of this wild plant. According to their results, a large part of the epigenetic variation is mainly determined by the DNA sequence. However, part of the epigenetic variation is strongly related to the climatic conditions of the place from which the plant originated. In agriculture, field pennycress could become important in the future as a winter cover crop and as a source of biofuel. The study has been published in the latest edition of PLoS Genetics.
myscience.org
Imperial partnering with EnteroBiotix to advance microbiome medical treatments
Imperial is partnering with biotechnology company EnteroBiotix on research into the potential of therapies based on the gut bacterial community. The company produces capsules that contain diverse ecosystems of microbiota obtained from healthy and rigorously screened donors, which provide a compositionally consistent, safer and non-invasive alternative to current methods for transferring microbiota from donors to patients.
Comments / 0