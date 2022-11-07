Read full article on original website
Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
’Communicate smarter’ about climate change action
Policy analysts and planners will be able to -communicate smarter- about climate change action by using a new online decision-support tool which has been launched at COP27. Developed by researchers at the University of Leeds and the Met Office , it synthesises the latest scientific evidence on the broader effects of climate change initiatives. This will enable decision makers to explain how climate change action can not only help with reducing the physical impacts from global warming but can also help achieve wider benefits such as improving air quality, health and wellbeing and boosting employment. It also allows for greater consideration of potential trade-offs.
New innovation to recover hydrogen from waste could help safeguard UK energy security
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr Amir Keshmiri have received government funding to work with Powerhouse Energy Plc - a world-leading UK company specialising in treatment of unrecyclable wastes - to help recover hydrogen for clean energy use. This project will develop and validate...
COP27: African and Western researchers call for Africa’s energy transition to be studied country by country in relation to climate goals
As the COP27 climate summit begins in Egypt, academics from 50 institutions, including VUB, have called for a change in the way politicians, financiers and researchers think about the transition to clean energy in Africa. Indeed, a new study shows that energy needs in the continent vary widely from country to country. The study was carried out by a team of 40 African researchers and co-authors from institutes such as University College London, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UK’s Climate Compatible Growth Programme, the University of Oxford and Professor Sebastian Sterl, a researcher at VUB. It was published in the leading journal Nature Energy.
’We can now look back on a genuine success story’
Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) marks its tenth anniversary. The Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday. The evening opened with a brief look back over the history of the institution, which was instigated and founded by Jürgen Fohrmann-a former Rector of the University, who was among the guests yesterday. The speakers, who included four researchers and group leaders at the FIW, then moved on to diagnosing some of the current problems facing global society. Prof. Kristina Großmann from the Department of Oriental and Asian Studies at the University of Bonn had been invited to the event as a commentator and also joined in the subsequent panel discussion.
Researchers help robots navigate crowded spaces with new visual perception method
A team of researchers at the University of Toronto has found a way to enhance the visual perception of robotic systems by coupling two different types of neural networks. The innovation could help autonomous vehicles navigate busy streets or enable medical robots to work effectively in crowded hospital hallways. "What...
Water-activated paper battery among the world’s best inventions
Every year, TIME publishes a list of the most important inventions of the year. This year, Gustav Nyström and his team from Empa’s Cellulose & Wood Materials Laboratory made it onto the list with their biodegradable disposable battery, which points the way to the future of environmentally friendly electronics.
Scientists identify neurons that restore walking after paralysis
A new study by scientists at the.NeuroRestore research center has identified the type of neuron that is activated and remodeled by spinal cord stimulation, allowing patients to stand up, walk and rebuild their muscles - thus improving their quality of life. This discovery, made in nine patients, marks a fundamental, clinical breakthrough. The study was published today in Nature.
Ensuring AI works with the right dose of curiosity
Researchers make headway in solving a longstanding problem of balancing curious "exploration" versus "exploitation" of known pathways in reinforcement learning. It’s a dilemma as old as time. Friday night has rolled around, and you’re trying to pick a restaurant for dinner. Should you visit your most beloved watering hole or try a new establishment, in the hopes of discovering something superior? Potentially, but that curiosity comes with a risk: If you explore the new option, the food could be worse. On the flip side, if you stick with what you know works well, you won’t grow out of your narrow pathway.
Giving the gift of time for vital climate research
As the clock ticks on carbon reduction targets, a donor-funded award is helping this Balsillie School PhD candidate develop policy-based solutions. If reducing our reliance on fossil fuels seems like a monumental task, that’s because it is. Just ask PhD candidate Choyon Saha. He’s making it his life’s work to help tackle climate change but he doesn’t have any illusions about what it will take to address one of the biggest threats of our time.
Scientists reconstruct gravity to better understand the universe
A Simon Fraser University physicist led an international team of scientists in reconstructing the laws of gravity-to gain a better understanding of how they work in the larger universe. The study, published in Nature Astronomy and featured in The Conversation , explored whether modifying General Relativity could help resolve some...
Earth-sun distance dramatically alters seasons in equatorial Pacific
A temperature map of the Pacific Ocean for December 1993 showing a cold (blue) tongue of surface water stretching westward along the equator from the coast of South America. The temperature and extent of the cold tongue changes with the seasons, but new climate simulations show that the annual change in Earth’s distance from the sun also affects the cold tongue seasonal cycle. This influences El Niño conditions that impact weather in North America and globally.
Advancing the energy transition amidst global crises
MIT Energy Initiative Annual Research Conference highlights both opportunities and obstacles in the race to a net-zero future. "The past six years have been the warmest on the planet, and our track record on climate change mitigation is drastically short of what it needs to be," said Robert C. Armstrong, MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) director and the Chevron Professor of Chemical Engineering, introducing MITEI’s 15th Annual Research Conference.
MIT PhD students shed light on important water and food research
J-WAFS Fellows discuss their inspiration for pursuing challenges in water and food systems. One glance at the news lately will reveal countless headlines on the dire state of global water and food security. Pollution, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine are all threatening water and food systems, compounding climate change impacts from heat waves, drought, floods, and wildfires.
SCI Researcher investigates the digitalisation of off-grid water infrastructure in peri-urban Ghana
SCI Researcher Ali Browne is the co-author of a paper on water ATMs and access to water alongside Godfred Amankwaa and Richard Heeks published in Water Alternatives. They examine water ATMs’ impacts on water access in a peri-urban community in Ghana. Ensuring adequate access to clean water remains a...
MPs and Sheffield scientists call for ban on all plastic waste exports
A new report from MPs and scientists from the University of Sheffield calls for a ban on the export of all plastic waste by 2027. The UK could save 200,000 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste every single year, if replaced with a reusable alternative. Around 60 per cent of...
Quantum sensors for GPS-free orientation
How can we navigate airliners or allow military vehicles to stay on course without GPS or satellite signals? This is a problem for which quantum inertial sensors offer a solution. Harnessing quantum technology, they can take ultrasensitive measurements of acceleration in three dimensions, and in any orientation. However, the ideal inertial sensor for navigation must, on the one hand, emit signals continuously at a high rate, and on the other, remain precise and sensitive over extended periods. Classic inertial sensors do meet the first criterion, but they err over time. Conversely, quantum sensors are extremely precise and sensitive, but measures are accompanied by dead time. By combining both sensor technologies, a team of scientists 1 led by a CNRS researcher has developed the first multidimensional hybrid quantum inertial sensor. In an article published in Science Advances, they demonstrate that their device emits a steady signal at the rate of a classic sensor but with 50 times greater precision, using in situ, real-time calibration made possible by quantum measurements. Such an instrument can be used to continuously measure and track acceleration in three dimensions no matter the position of the sensor. The full potential of these properties may be realized through onboard applications, as for aeroplane navigation without the aid of global navigation satellite systems (GNSSs).
Shorter treatment effective for drug-resistant tuberculosis
Two treatment regimens for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), containing the first new drug to have been discovered for the disease in 40 years, are more effective than a previously recommended treatment, according to results from a global trial led by UCL researchers. The study, published by The Lancet, found that a...
Measures of the Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) producing results - use of antibiotics decreases
The -Swiss Antibiotic Resistance Report 2022- reveals that both doctors and veterinarians have prescribed ever fewer antibiotics in recent years. It has also been possible to put the brakes on resistance rates for the time being. In order to ensure the effectiveness of antibiotics in the long term and to curb the development of resistance, the Federal Council launched a national Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) in 2015. The jointly initiated measures are gradually producing results in Switzerland in all areas. Nevertheless, resistance rates continue to increase at a global level.
