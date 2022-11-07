ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Correctional Officer charged with contraband after VENMO transactions with inmate

By Mariana Ortiz
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Correctional Officer was investigated and charged with Conspiracy to introduce of Contraband and Unlawful Compensation after multiple VENMO transactions with an inmate provided enough evidence.

Correctional Officer Sergeant Matthew Christopher Ross was an employee at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI) between June 2020 and September 2020 when he provided Inmate Nathan Carswell with contraband.

According to the report, Inmate Carswell testified that Seargent Ross introduce food and cigarettes into CCI in return for monetary compensation. The transactions were made through VENMO, a mobile payment service.

VENMO records show Carswell transferring money to Ross seven different times for a total of $835. The first transaction was made on June 2020, for $100 with a notation for food, another transaction was made on July 25, 2020, for $125 stating hygiene products, and the last one was made on September 2020 for $100 with a notation for fantasy football.

After an investigation, Ross was charged with one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband in violation of Florida State statute and seven counts of unlawful compensation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ross.

