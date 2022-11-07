Read full article on original website
How do Smart Beds Capture Clinical Data?
Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, explains precisely how Sleep Number smart bed technology works after conducting multiple sleep studies. New large-scale data presented at the International Pediatric Sleep Association (IPSA) Congress 2022, detailed how the sleep patterns of children differ across various cohorts with Sleep Number's SleepIQ smart bed technology. Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, Sleep Number Labs, explained the specific function of this cutting edge technology in an interview with HCPLive.
New Research Reveals Critical Need to Improve Sleep Health in US
Because unhealthy sleep is associated with multiple conditions and higher risk of mortality, investigators call for further research on the potential to optimize overall sleep health in the US. After a cross-sectional sleep analysis, investigators found high percentages of US adults experience long-term sleep deprivation, chronic social jet lag, and...
Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD
The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
Referral for Type 1 Diabetes Screening in Pediatric Patients
Elaine M. Apperson, MD: We discussed a little earlier about stages of developing type 1 diabetes, and we talked about how the immune system can start attacking beta cells, which are so necessary for glucose control. Generally, when a patient presents with full-blown diabetes they are referred to a pediatric endocrinologist. We know the sibling risk is about 5%. At a pediatric endocrinology visit where the child is being treated, at that point, the sibling or siblings of that patient are offered antibody screening. The reason is that we are working in research settings on trying to find some interventions that could thwart or postpone the onset of type 1 diabetes in patients before they develop it. We don’t have the 1-shot preventive treatment now, but we certainly are working toward possibly a few different interventions that could be used simultaneously to delay or even negate the onset of type 1 diabetes in patients who have not been diagnosed by working on immune system interventions.
Which Geographic Atrophy Patients May Benefit from Avacincaptad Pegol
David R. Lally, MD, reviews the duration and patient demographic data of the investigative drug. Earlier this week, Iveric Bio announced the initiation of a New Drug Application (NDA) submission of the company’s complement C5 inhibitor agent avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Simvastatin Found to Be Effective for Vitiligo Patients with Dyslipidemia
New research suggests the use of simvastatin treatment may be helpful for patients with nonsegmental vitiligo and dyslipidemia. A daily regimen of 80 mg of simvastatin may be effective as a treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo patients with dyslipidemia, according to a recent study. Vitiligo’s metabolic disturbances are potentially the results...
New Data Continues to Show Value in RBX2660 for rCDI
More than 70% of patients treated with RBX2660 were recurrence free at the 8 week mark. New data shows RBX2660 helps reduce recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections (rCDI) following standard-of-care antibiotic treatment in a Bayesian analysis model. A team, led by Sahil Khanna, MBBS, MS, Mayo Clinic, presented new data from...
Studies link low vitamin D with higher risk for diabetes among Black Americans
Too little of the "sunshine vitamin" -- vitamin D -- in Black Americans could raise their odds of developing diabetes, new research suggests.
Common Sleep Disorders and Their Impact on Quality of Life
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: As you’re seeing patients with sleep and you’re going through those differentials in your head as we all do, there are other causes of sleep issues rather than just plain old insomnia. Are you seeing things like I am, for instance, other types of sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome or—I know we all read about narcolepsy. I do think we have 1 patient in our clinic with narcolepsy—for me, what I see a lot of is obstructive sleep apnea.
Caregivers of Individuals With Phelan-McDermid Syndrome and FDA Discuss Treatment Potential
Nonprofit organizations combined efforts to plan a meeting to inform and educate the FDA and key stakeholders about the experience of caregivers and patients with Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS). Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hosted a meeting for families of individuals living with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder to...
A Geographic Atrophy Treatment Breakthrough with David R. Lally, MD
Will the complement C5 inhibitor drug receive FDA approval in 2023? Lally discusses this and more on the latest DocTalk. Over the last decade, the complement inhibitor drug class has emerged as the likely first response to geographic atrophy (GA), a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) progression that currently has no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies.
David R. Lally, MD: What Led to the GATHER Trials for Avacincaptad Pegol
A review of the development of complement inhibitors and how the latest GATHER2 data support avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Geographic atrophy (GA) has long been an unchecked burden of disease progression among patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)—the most common cause of vision loss among older Americans.
Factors Guiding Treatment Selection in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, what factors guide diet-treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]? That’s a broad question. Sorry to throw that 1 your way, but I know you can handle it. Andrew Cutler, MD: It’s a broad question, but let me start with some of the general principles...
Anti-VEGF Therapy Associated with Decreases in RGCL Thickness in nAMD Treatment
Intravitreal aflibercept, bevacizumab and ranibizumab were each associated with comparable significant decreases in RGCL thickness in nAMD. Monotherapy with intravitreal aflibercept, bevacizumab, and ranibizumab was associated with comparable significant decreases in retinal ganglion cell layer (RGCL) thickness in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The comparable decreases were additionally...
Stimulating PD-1 Medication Shows Promise Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis
In data presented during ACR, investigators find peresolimab could be an effective treatment for adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A treatment specifically targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) could be an effective tool in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A team, led by Jay Tuttle, Eli Lilly and Company,...
Lipid Lowering Agents Beyond Statins: Bempedoic Acid
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: These are definitely important tools. But as mentioned, PCSK9 inhibitors, both the monoclonal antibodies and inclisiran, are injectable. There’s still a role for additional oral agents, particularly in lower-risk patients. We have a new oral agent that’s FDA approved, bempedoic acid. I’m hoping Jorge can explain what it is, how it works, and the evidence behind it from trials.
Kausik Ray, MD: Sustained Efficacy of Twice-Yearly Inclisiran in ORION-3 Trial
At AHA 2022, Dr. Ray discusses the findings from the phase II open-label extension trial and highlights other important trial data for lipidologists. Current data suggest that elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) is the most readily modifiable risk factor in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). New findings from the...
Insomnia in Clinical Practice
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP Hello, everyone, and welcome to this HCPLive® presentation, Advanced Practice Providers’ Perspectives on Sleep Disorders, Insomnia: The Impact on Patient Health. My name is Dr Wendy Wright, and I am an adult and family nurse practitioner and the owner of 2 nurse practitioner-owned and operated primary care clinics. I’m located in Amherst, New Hampshire. We service about 6,500 primary care patients, and I have 11 nurse practitioners who work alongside me. It is my pleasure to be here with you today. And joining me today is Debbie Davis, an adult and acute care nurse practitioner from South Baldwin Medical Group in Foley, Alabama. Debbie, thank you so much for joining me.
Use of Assisted Reproductive Technologies, Diagnosis of SLE Linked to Increased CV Risk During Delivery Admissions
Data from a pair of studies presented at the American Heart Association 2022 Scientific Sessions are providing insight into the risk of cardiovascular complications during delivery admissions among different patient subgroups. Leveraging data from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), the studies detail the likelihood of various cardiovascular complications during delivery...
Finerenone May Delay Progression of Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
The analysis additionally suggested the potential benefits of finerenone in the prevention of required ocular interventions. The potential benefit of finerenone for the delay of progression of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) as well as in the prevention of required ocular interventions was reported in a new analysis. Although the analysis...
