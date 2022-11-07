Elaine M. Apperson, MD: We discussed a little earlier about stages of developing type 1 diabetes, and we talked about how the immune system can start attacking beta cells, which are so necessary for glucose control. Generally, when a patient presents with full-blown diabetes they are referred to a pediatric endocrinologist. We know the sibling risk is about 5%. At a pediatric endocrinology visit where the child is being treated, at that point, the sibling or siblings of that patient are offered antibody screening. The reason is that we are working in research settings on trying to find some interventions that could thwart or postpone the onset of type 1 diabetes in patients before they develop it. We don’t have the 1-shot preventive treatment now, but we certainly are working toward possibly a few different interventions that could be used simultaneously to delay or even negate the onset of type 1 diabetes in patients who have not been diagnosed by working on immune system interventions.

