Hangboarding is undoubtedly one of the most sport-specific strength exercises that you can do for climbing, aside from climbing itself. Hangboarding's transfer from off-the-wall training to on-the-wall performance is almost instantaneous, especially considering that improvements in finger strength will increase both maximum boulder and sport grade. What is often less clear, is what variables climbers should pay attention to when they fingerboard, such as; hold size, intensity of hang, and number of fingers (or arms) used during training reps. In addition, there is a whole host of "methods" to use for hangboard sessions such as repeaters, max hangs or long duration hangs—all of which have their time and place.

1 DAY AGO