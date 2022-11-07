Good Afternoon, News: What to Expect on Election Day, Another Mysterious Cop Shooting, and People are Being Very Mean to Elon Musk HA-HA-HA

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Rural Oregonians Reject Psilocybin, Elon Musk Bans Remote Work, and the Latest Election Updates
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Kotek and JVP Look Like Wins, Jo Ann Concedes, and When Do We Get Our New Portland Government?
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! We're stilling running...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Charter Reform Wins, Hardesty Loses (to Unqualified Candidate), and as for Governor... WHO KNOWS? 🤷
GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! (And voters!) It was a huge election day yesterday, with lots of good news, not-so-good news, and just "news"—but things are not as bad as we feared, and there are still A LOT of votes at home and across the country to be counted. So let's chill and see where we currently stand!
The Portland Mercury
Portland Voters Approved Sweeping Charter Reforms: What Happens Now?
Portland voters approved a package of city charter amendments Tuesday that would expand city council, hire a city administrator, and alter the city’s voting system, launching a two year process of significantly overhauling Portland’s governance structure. The new system laid out in Measure 26-228, which had collected 56 percent of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, must be in place by the November general election in 2024.
The Portland Mercury
Welcome to the Mercury's 2022 General Election Night Live Blog!
It’s election night in Portland, which can only mean one thing: Time for a riveting and raucous Portland Mercury liveblog!. There are a heap of candidates and ballot measures on the table tonight, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. From the three-way governor’s race, to congressional seats that could flip the US House, to new Multnomah County leadership, to the fate of Portland’s government structure—we’ve got a lot to chew on.
The Portland Mercury
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
The Portland Mercury
Shannon Singleton to Step Down as Interim Director of Joint City/County Homeless Services Office
After six months at the helm of the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS), interim director Shannon Singleton has announced she'll be stepping down by the end of November. In a press release, Singleton explained that she chose to accept a job at a public affairs firm called Espousal Strategies instead of pursuing the permanent director position at JOHS. Her last day at the government agency will be November 24.
Comments / 0