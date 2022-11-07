Read full article on original website
NBA Twitter Loves Kevin Durant, Nets Playing 'Beautiful Basketball' in Win vs. Knicks
If Jacque Vaughn's first game as head coach without an interim title attached is any indication, there are good things ahead for the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn cruised to a 112-85 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Barclays Center and improved to 5-7 on the season. Kyrie Irving missed the game because he is still suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts, but Kevin Durant provided more than enough star power to emerge with a win.
NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade
The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.
Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Groin Injury; MRI Showed Strained Adductor
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a strained adductor, coach Darvin Ham said Thursday. James went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before exiting.
Jazz's Mike Conley Thought He Was Being Traded to Clippers Before LAC Got John Wall
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley thought he was heading to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of Utah's offseason overhaul that featured the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Conley told Tony Jones of The Athletic on Monday he received a message from a "person he trusted" suggesting...
Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games. Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly. The Nets announced...
Adam Silver Says He Had a 'Direct and Candid' Conversation With Nets' Kyrie Irving
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times that he had a "direct and candid conversation" with Kyrie Irving this week after the Brooklyn Nets point guard shared an antisemitic film on social media last month. "He’s someone I’ve known for...
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.'s Hotel Room Robbed; Money, Louis Vuitton Bags Stolen
Multiple items belonging to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. were stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer. Indianapolis police listed a bible, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and an undisclosed amount of money as some of the items that were taken.
Nike Reveals New City Edition Jerseys for 29 NBA Teams
Nike revealed the City Edition uniforms that will be worn by 29 NBA teams during the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday. The NBA first introduced City Edition uniforms in 2016 as a way for teams to celebrate the heritage and culture of their respective cities—all while taking design risks that might be less well-received for standard jerseys.
Mavs' Jason Kidd Expresses Concern with Luka Dončić's League-High Usage Rate
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is undoubtedly the engine that drives the team offensively, but head coach Jason Kidd is worried about the change he'll run out of gas. Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Kidd said Dončić's usage rate through the early part of the season is a concern despite his youth.
Windhorst: No Plans for Jae Crowder to Return to Suns Despite Cam Johnson Injury
The Phoenix Suns are suddenly very thin on the wing after Cameron Johnson underwent surgery Tuesday to remove part of the meniscus in his right knee, an injury that could keep him out for up to two months, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. That doesn't mean Jae Crowder will be returning...
Isiah Thomas Calls out 'Assh--e' Michael Jordan: Beef Will Go on 'for a Long Time'
Isiah Thomas is not ready to leave his beef with Michael Jordan in the 1990s. The Detroit Pistons legend shared comments he made while speaking to the Greek NBA rights holder Cosmote TV during the Abu Dhabi NBA games (h/t Eurohoops) in early October in which he was not pleased with how his relationship with His Airness was portrayed during The Last Dance documentary:
Nets' Kevin Durant Says He'll 'Always Give Knicks Fans S--t' About Rooting for NYK
Following Wednesday's 112-85 win over the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant discussed his dynamic with Knicks fans. When asked about an interaction he had prior to the game with some young Knicks fans, Durant discussed the rivalry between the Nets and Knicks and why he feels compelled to have fun with it:
Guessing the Mystery NBA Star the Lakers Are Trying to Trade For
To anyone who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers front office is sitting on their derrières, thumbs twiddling fervently and aimlessly, with glazed-eye indifference as they watch the franchise descend furiously into the 97th circle of hell: The joke's on you!. It turns out general manager Rob Pelinka and crew...
Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
Knicks Analyst Wally Szczerbiak Slams 'Scared' Ben Simmons: 'Most Overrated Player'
Wally Szczerbiak, a former NBA player and current New York Knicks analyst on MSG Network, is not a big fan of Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons. "Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It's not even close," he said on MSG Network Monday night (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "The guy couldn't even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He's the first pick in the NBA draft and you can't even get him on the basketball floor."
Lakers' LeBron James Dismisses Criticism of His Play: 'That Doesn’t Matter'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shrugged off criticism directed his way to open the 2022-23 NBA season. "C’mon, man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months," he told reporters Wednesday. "And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter."
NBA Twitter Roasts Knicks for 'Flat' Play in Blowout Loss to Nets
The New York Knicks entered Wednesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA's most average team, as KnicksMuse and John Hollinger of the Athletic noted:. The Knicks this year<br><br>Record: 5-5 (.500)<br>Against above .500 teams: 0-5<br>Against below .500 teams: 5-0<br>Points Scored: 1150<br>Points Allowed: 1150<br>AST per game: 15th<br>BLK per game: 15th<br>+/- of 0 <a href="https://t.co/5KRtvdCueG">pic.twitter.com/5KRtvdCueG</a>
49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice
Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
Dwight Howard Wanted to Return to Lakers, LA Wouldn't Give Him Multiyear Contract
Dwight Howard would have returned to the Los Angeles Lakers if they offered him a multiyear contract, he told Shannon Sharpe on Monday's episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast:. "I would've went willing to go back to the Lakers," Howard said (0:15). "I've been willing to go back. They told me every time we not gonna give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract. So I’m like, 'Dang, I just helped y'all win the NBA championship. Y'all could get your boy a mil or two or give me a mil. I don't want a whole bunch of minutes. Give me 20 minutes and let me ball out.'"
