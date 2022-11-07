ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Loves Kevin Durant, Nets Playing 'Beautiful Basketball' in Win vs. Knicks

If Jacque Vaughn's first game as head coach without an interim title attached is any indication, there are good things ahead for the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn cruised to a 112-85 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Barclays Center and improved to 5-7 on the season. Kyrie Irving missed the game because he is still suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts, but Kevin Durant provided more than enough star power to emerge with a win.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade

The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Groin Injury; MRI Showed Strained Adductor

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a strained adductor, coach Darvin Ham said Thursday. James went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before exiting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games. Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly. The Nets announced...
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says He Had a 'Direct and Candid' Conversation With Nets' Kyrie Irving

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times that he had a "direct and candid conversation" with Kyrie Irving this week after the Brooklyn Nets point guard shared an antisemitic film on social media last month. "He’s someone I’ve known for...
Bleacher Report

Nike Reveals New City Edition Jerseys for 29 NBA Teams

Nike revealed the City Edition uniforms that will be worn by 29 NBA teams during the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday. The NBA first introduced City Edition uniforms in 2016 as a way for teams to celebrate the heritage and culture of their respective cities—all while taking design risks that might be less well-received for standard jerseys.
Bleacher Report

Isiah Thomas Calls out 'Assh--e' Michael Jordan: Beef Will Go on 'for a Long Time'

Isiah Thomas is not ready to leave his beef with Michael Jordan in the 1990s. The Detroit Pistons legend shared comments he made while speaking to the Greek NBA rights holder Cosmote TV during the Abu Dhabi NBA games (h/t Eurohoops) in early October in which he was not pleased with how his relationship with His Airness was portrayed during The Last Dance documentary:
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Guessing the Mystery NBA Star the Lakers Are Trying to Trade For

To anyone who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers front office is sitting on their derrières, thumbs twiddling fervently and aimlessly, with glazed-eye indifference as they watch the franchise descend furiously into the 97th circle of hell: The joke's on you!. It turns out general manager Rob Pelinka and crew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Analyst Wally Szczerbiak Slams 'Scared' Ben Simmons: 'Most Overrated Player'

Wally Szczerbiak, a former NBA player and current New York Knicks analyst on MSG Network, is not a big fan of Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons. "Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It's not even close," he said on MSG Network Monday night (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "The guy couldn't even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He's the first pick in the NBA draft and you can't even get him on the basketball floor."
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Dismisses Criticism of His Play: 'That Doesn’t Matter'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shrugged off criticism directed his way to open the 2022-23 NBA season. "C’mon, man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months," he told reporters Wednesday. "And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Roasts Knicks for 'Flat' Play in Blowout Loss to Nets

The New York Knicks entered Wednesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA's most average team, as KnicksMuse and John Hollinger of the Athletic noted:. The Knicks this year<br><br>Record: 5-5 (.500)<br>Against above .500 teams: 0-5<br>Against below .500 teams: 5-0<br>Points Scored: 1150<br>Points Allowed: 1150<br>AST per game: 15th<br>BLK per game: 15th<br>+/- of 0 <a href="https://t.co/5KRtvdCueG">pic.twitter.com/5KRtvdCueG</a>
Bleacher Report

49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice

Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Wanted to Return to Lakers, LA Wouldn't Give Him Multiyear Contract

Dwight Howard would have returned to the Los Angeles Lakers if they offered him a multiyear contract, he told Shannon Sharpe on Monday's episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast:. "I would've went willing to go back to the Lakers," Howard said (0:15). "I've been willing to go back. They told me every time we not gonna give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract. So I’m like, 'Dang, I just helped y'all win the NBA championship. Y'all could get your boy a mil or two or give me a mil. I don't want a whole bunch of minutes. Give me 20 minutes and let me ball out.'"
LOS ANGELES, CA

