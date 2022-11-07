ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 3

Related
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Higgins reelected to US House in Louisiana race

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff’s deputy’s anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional district. Six years after Higgins’ first election victory, another political newcomer, fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, was among seven people challenging him in Tuesday’s election in the Acadiana region. Hoggatt had endorsements from Higgins’ popular Republican predecessor and others. But Higgins had key endorsements, too, from congressional colleagues. Because of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Congressman Steve Scalise secures another term as US Representative

BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has easily secured his bid to keep his congressional seat representing suburban New Orleans, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Don't see results? Tap here. Scalise, a Republican from Metairie, secured 72 percent of the early vote. Scalise was...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Always Buy Louisiana Seafood, Here’s One Disgusting Reason Why

Never, ever, ever, under any circumstances buy crawfish or shrimp or any other seafood for that matter from China. You won't believe what they do to their food!. I've written about this before. I believe it should be illegal to sell crawfish or shrimp from China in Louisiana. I don't care if seafood from Louisiana costs more. It's called quality and now we know it's called safety, but I'll get to that in a minute.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. During his victory speech, Kennedy said the results “took his breath away.” Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator has not been elected in 14 years. Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Three runoffs set for Calcasieu Parish School Board seats

Nine of 15 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were up for grabs during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Incumbent Aaron P. Natali, a Republican, maintained his seat as District 1 representative, defeating challenger “Rick” Batchelor, also a Republican. Natali received 2,302 votes, or 60 percent, while Batchelor received 1,503 votes, or 40 percent.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy