BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
KTBS
How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Higgins reelected to US House in Louisiana race
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff’s deputy’s anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional district. Six years after Higgins’ first election victory, another political newcomer, fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, was among seven people challenging him in Tuesday’s election in the Acadiana region. Hoggatt had endorsements from Higgins’ popular Republican predecessor and others. But Higgins had key endorsements, too, from congressional colleagues. Because of...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
WDSU
Congressman Steve Scalise secures another term as US Representative
BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has easily secured his bid to keep his congressional seat representing suburban New Orleans, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Don't see results? Tap here. Scalise, a Republican from Metairie, secured 72 percent of the early vote. Scalise was...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Invasive Foreign Bug Breaking Into Homes All Across Louisiana
This invasive species is quickly taking over in Louisiana. But its actually not just Louisiana, this insect is overrunning the entire United States. But in Louisiana, they're making their way inside our homes right now, as over night temps start to drop. They're scientifically known as Halyomorpha halys, but commonly...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
NOLA.com
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
Always Buy Louisiana Seafood, Here’s One Disgusting Reason Why
Never, ever, ever, under any circumstances buy crawfish or shrimp or any other seafood for that matter from China. You won't believe what they do to their food!. I've written about this before. I believe it should be illegal to sell crawfish or shrimp from China in Louisiana. I don't care if seafood from Louisiana costs more. It's called quality and now we know it's called safety, but I'll get to that in a minute.
8 constitutional amendments, 1 New Orleans charter amendment on ballot; here's how they did
In addition to all U.S. House members and one of Louisiana’s senate seats on the ballot, there were several proposed constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
Republicans redirect hopes for Senate majority on Georgia runoff
Vote tallies continue in both Arizona and Nevada with no clear timeline for determining winners.
Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. During his victory speech, Kennedy said the results “took his breath away.” Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator has not been elected in 14 years. Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election.
Lake Charles American Press
Three runoffs set for Calcasieu Parish School Board seats
Nine of 15 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were up for grabs during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Incumbent Aaron P. Natali, a Republican, maintained his seat as District 1 representative, defeating challenger “Rick” Batchelor, also a Republican. Natali received 2,302 votes, or 60 percent, while Batchelor received 1,503 votes, or 40 percent.
Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge. In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.
KPLC TV
Supreme Court to appoint judge to fill Bradberry’s state district seat until 2023 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term of State District Judge Guy Bradberry, who was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Bradberry takes office at the Third Circuit on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the election for a new judge...
NOLA.com
Clay Higgins, confident after winning fourth term, has eye on Homeland Security chairmanship
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins believes he did more than secure a fourth consecutive term Tuesday. The Acadiana Republican said he believes he’ll take a significant step in seniority that will make him a congressional leader and possibly a committee chairman. In complete but unofficial results, Higgins took 64% of...
