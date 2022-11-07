Read full article on original website
Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey
CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
Detroit News
Wolverines QB Cade McNamara ready to return "better than ever" after leg surgery
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said he will come back “better than ever” after undergoing surgery on his right leg. McNamara, in an Instagram post Thursday night accompanied by a photo of him in a wheelchair with his bandaged right leg outstretched in a brace, thanked people for their support and explained why he underwent surgery Wednesday.
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University
Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
Detroit News
Attorney: Michigan-Michigan State postgame tunnel incident instigated by Wolverines
An attorney representing a suspended Michigan State player involved in the fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29 is saying Michigan State players were responding to the actions of a Michigan player. David Diamond, a lawyer based in Los...
Detroit News
'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball
Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
Detroit News
High school football picks: Adams must get off to good start, slow down Clarkston's Clark
Rochester Adams will try to slow down Clarkston’s explosive offense when the teams play in a Division 1 regional championship game Friday night at Clarkston. Adams — 10-1 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 — advanced to the state championship game last year, a loss to Belleville, and its lone loss this season came in a Week 3 setback (45-35) to No. 12 Clarkston (9-2).
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Detroit News
Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour
Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
electrek.co
Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard
Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
Detroit News
Bedrock to bring first independent 'carrier hotel' data center to downtown Detroit
Bedrock announced Thursday it has partnered with Raeden, a Delaware-based digital infrastructure platform provider, to bring what it says is the first independent carrier hotel in downtown Detroit. The carrier hotel, which is a co-located data center, will begin operations this month in Bedrock’s 615 West Lafayette property, the former...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
