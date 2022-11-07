Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Education Matters’ slate wins in Jersey City school board election
The Education Matters slate, with the backing of the local teacher’s union, has prevailed in the race for the Jersey City Board of Education. The slate consisted of returning incumbent Noemi Velazquez, an incumbent who ran on the opposing slate for her first term, Christopher Tisdale, a teacher who’s a newcomer to politics and Afaf Muhammed, an independent candidate from last year.
Poll results show close school board race, with some results yet to come
With poll results from 2 of Montclair's 41 districts still outstanding Wednesday morning, the winners of the Montclair Board of Education election remain uncertain, though two candidates seem to be leading the pack. Unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday showed Yvonne W. Bouknight with...
hudsoncountyview.com
Official: Hudson County voter turnout at about 16.7%, no ID required at polling locations
Hudson County voter turnout is up significantly from the June 7th primary, an official said, also reminding voters that no identification is required at polling locations. Approximately 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 13,000 people voted early, and around 42,000 registered voters have already hit the polls today as of about 2 p.m., according to Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk Michael Harper.
Election Day 2022: Vote counting machines down in N.J. county, but you can still cast ballots
Election Day is off to a rough start in Mercer County as officials announced that all voting machines were not working “due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots,” according to local officials. Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said all votes will be correctly counted...
‘Together We Can’ wins three out of four seats in Bayonne school board election
Once upon a time in Bayonne, an endorsement from the mayor used to help a ticket for the Board of Education go far in an election, but now it appears it didn’t mean as much in the Tuesday, November 8 election. Mayor James Davis and the current City Council...
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools Celebrate Overwhelming Support For School Bond Referendum
Montclair, NJ — Montclair voters overwhelmingly approved the Board of Education’s $188 million bond referendum to repair and upgrade the Township’s long-neglected public school buildings and decaying infrastructure. Before and after pictures depict what Montclair Public School buildings will look like following improvements. Each of Montclair’s public...
Redrawn Congressional district maps leave some NJ voters confused
Some New Jersey voters were left confused when they showed up to vote at their polling location on Election Day due to newly drawn congressional district maps.
New Jersey Globe
McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange
Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races
In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
baristanet.com
Montclair Votes For Mikie Sherrill and $187.7 Million Investment in Montclair Public Schools
Montclair, NJ – “I know New Jersey is always going to lead the fight to protect our democracy,” said newly re-elected Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill at an election watch party last night. “From the very founding of our nation, it’s been New Jersey holding the line. George Washington...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In
Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
baristanet.com
Get Answers to Your Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Questions at Meeting Thursday
Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings held a community meeting last Thursday at the Charles Bullock School to discuss the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan with Montclair residents. Cummings was joined by Janice Talley, the Township’s director of planning and community development, as well as developer and Montclair resident Dave Placek.
New Jersey Globe
Union Democrats hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democratic in Union County have retained four countywide offices, with Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski, Rebecca Williams, and Sergio Granados earning re-election and Commissioner Christopher Hudak winning the office of county surrogate. As of 11:00 p.m. and with nearly all precincts reporting, all three commissioners...
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
New Jersey Globe
Tedesco, Bergen Democrats hold countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Bergen County Executive James Tedesco has been re-elected to a third term, leading Republican Todd Caliguire by a 55%-45% margin as of 11:52 p.m. Three Democratic commissioners also won re-election over their Republican opponents, defending the party’s 7-0 majority. The three Democratic incumbents,...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
insidernj.com
Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win
Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
New Jersey Globe
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
Comments / 0