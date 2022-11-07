ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Reporter

‘Education Matters’ slate wins in Jersey City school board election

The Education Matters slate, with the backing of the local teacher’s union, has prevailed in the race for the Jersey City Board of Education. The slate consisted of returning incumbent Noemi Velazquez, an incumbent who ran on the opposing slate for her first term, Christopher Tisdale, a teacher who’s a newcomer to politics and Afaf Muhammed, an independent candidate from last year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Official: Hudson County voter turnout at about 16.7%, no ID required at polling locations

Hudson County voter turnout is up significantly from the June 7th primary, an official said, also reminding voters that no identification is required at polling locations. Approximately 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 13,000 people voted early, and around 42,000 registered voters have already hit the polls today as of about 2 p.m., according to Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk Michael Harper.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Public Schools Celebrate Overwhelming Support For School Bond Referendum

Montclair, NJ — Montclair voters overwhelmingly approved the Board of Education’s $188 million bond referendum to repair and upgrade the Township’s long-neglected public school buildings and decaying infrastructure. Before and after pictures depict what Montclair Public School buildings will look like following improvements. Each of Montclair’s public...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange

Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races

In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In

Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

Get Answers to Your Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Questions at Meeting Thursday

Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings held a community meeting last Thursday at the Charles Bullock School to discuss the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan with Montclair residents. Cummings was joined by Janice Talley, the Township’s director of planning and community development, as well as developer and Montclair resident Dave Placek.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Union Democrats hold four countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democratic in Union County have retained four countywide offices, with Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski, Rebecca Williams, and Sergio Granados earning re-election and Commissioner Christopher Hudak winning the office of county surrogate. As of 11:00 p.m. and with nearly all precincts reporting, all three commissioners...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Tedesco, Bergen Democrats hold countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Bergen County Executive James Tedesco has been re-elected to a third term, leading Republican Todd Caliguire by a 55%-45% margin as of 11:52 p.m. Three Democratic commissioners also won re-election over their Republican opponents, defending the party’s 7-0 majority. The three Democratic incumbents,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
insidernj.com

Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win

Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

