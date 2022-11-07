Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff details strenuous trip from WTA Finals in Texas to Glasgow for Billie Jean King Cup - "23 hours later, we finally made it"
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff took to social media to inform fans about her arduous journey from Texas to Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup, where she will be representing Team USA. The 18-year old will join her compatriots Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Caty McNally, and Taylor Townsend as...
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Defends Tennis Star After Viral Secret Drink Video
The 21-time Grand Slam champion is involved in a controversy after one of his team members hid his physiotherapist as a he mixed a drink for the player.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
tennisuptodate.com
"Finally a tennis player spoke out against harassment of another player" - Tennis fans laud John Millman for backing Novak Djokovic over his secret drink saga
Novak Djokovic lost to new sensation Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. However, the hot topic has been the Serb's coaching team trying to hide a drink that they prepared during one of the matches. During the semifinals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a spectator...
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
tennisuptodate.com
"She sacrificed a lot more than other champions" - Pam Shriver speaks on Martina Navratilova's path to greatness
Tennis pundit and former player Pam Shriver recently recalled Martina Navratilova's journey in the tennis world and pointed out that the Czech legend had to sacrifice a lot to achieve greatness in the sport. Shriver spoke on the latest episode of Tennis Worthy ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup...
tennisuptodate.com
"I understand you're upset after a loss but a lot of little girls look up to you" - Coco Gauff receives backlash for behavior at WTA Finals
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her...
tennisuptodate.com
"I think my body will tell me when I'm ready to stop, but I do think I have another three years in me,"- Sloane Stephens drops big retirement hint
Sloane Stephens has achieved a lot in her career, breaking into the Top 10 and winning a Grand Slam title. However, the American knows that all good things must come to an end, eventually. "I think my body will tell me when I'm ready to stop, but I do think...
tennisuptodate.com
Kvitova shares admiration for Nadal and Federer: "They are polite, they always say hello, they smile, they are human"
Petra Kvitova revealed her admiration for Federer and Nadal in a recent interview with Flashscore explaining why that is. Kvitova has been a longtime pro on the WTA Tour and during her time in the tennis circles, she has interacted with many tennis players. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always stood out to her and in a recent talk, she explained why:
tennisuptodate.com
"Imagine tweeting 86,000 times" - Opelka engaged in online battle with tennis journalist, Nick Kyrgios tweets approval
Reilly Opelka was involved in a war of words with tennis journalist David Law on social media on Tuesday night, thanks to his controversial opinion on voting. Amidst plenty of tennis players urging their fans to go out and vote in the American midterm elections, Opelka went in the opposite direction, criticizing the mix of tennis and politics.
Yardbarker
Ana Ivanovic believes Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time
Former WTA World No. 1, Ana Ivanovic, has claimed that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport. Speaking in an interview on Serbian television, Djokovic's long-time good friend and fellow Serbian, Ivanovic, said she believed that it was the 21-time Grand Slam champion's consistency over the years that means he holds the edge over rivals Rafael Nadal and the recently retired Roger Federer.
tennisuptodate.com
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
tennisuptodate.com
Ivanovic believes Djokovic tops GOAT debate: "Both Roger and Rafa had ups and downs but Nole always stayed at top"
Unsurprisingly Ana Ivanovic has backed compatriot Novak Djokovic as the best player in history citing his continued success as a reason. Former number one Ana Ivanovic has been out of tennis for a while but she's observed from afar what has been going on the Tour. A great player in her time, Ivanovic believes Djokovic to be the best player to ever pick up a racquet confirming it for Serbian TV K1.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova believes 'time is running out' for Osaka to return to the top of tennis
Naomi Osaka's last grand slam triumph came in Australia in 2021 and Navratilova is unsure if she can make it back there. Since winning her last grand slam Osaka not only struggled with winning grand slams but also playing consistent and good tennis. The 25-year-old is far away from her best form and Navratilova is unsure whether she will make it back again explaining that she needs to fully focus on tennis if she wants to:
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev’s brother Mischa gives injury update, believes only match practice needed: “So far he's pain-free and feels good”
Mischa Zverev provided an update on his brother Alexander Zverev declaring he's pain-free and only needs match practice. The older brother of Zverev provided the update in a recent talk with Eurosport for whom he occasionally works. The younger Zverev has been out of action for a very long time after injuring his ankle at Roland Garros.
