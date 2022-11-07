ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy

Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tennisuptodate.com

Kvitova shares admiration for Nadal and Federer: "They are polite, they always say hello, they smile, they are human"

Petra Kvitova revealed her admiration for Federer and Nadal in a recent interview with Flashscore explaining why that is. Kvitova has been a longtime pro on the WTA Tour and during her time in the tennis circles, she has interacted with many tennis players. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always stood out to her and in a recent talk, she explained why:
tennisuptodate.com

"Imagine tweeting 86,000 times" - Opelka engaged in online battle with tennis journalist, Nick Kyrgios tweets approval

Reilly Opelka was involved in a war of words with tennis journalist David Law on social media on Tuesday night, thanks to his controversial opinion on voting. Amidst plenty of tennis players urging their fans to go out and vote in the American midterm elections, Opelka went in the opposite direction, criticizing the mix of tennis and politics.
Yardbarker

Ana Ivanovic believes Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time

Former WTA World No. 1, Ana Ivanovic, has claimed that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport. Speaking in an interview on Serbian television, Djokovic's long-time good friend and fellow Serbian, Ivanovic, said she believed that it was the 21-time Grand Slam champion's consistency over the years that means he holds the edge over rivals Rafael Nadal and the recently retired Roger Federer.
tennisuptodate.com

Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"

It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
tennisuptodate.com

Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season

Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
tennisuptodate.com

Ivanovic believes Djokovic tops GOAT debate: "Both Roger and Rafa had ups and downs but Nole always stayed at top"

Unsurprisingly Ana Ivanovic has backed compatriot Novak Djokovic as the best player in history citing his continued success as a reason. Former number one Ana Ivanovic has been out of tennis for a while but she's observed from afar what has been going on the Tour. A great player in her time, Ivanovic believes Djokovic to be the best player to ever pick up a racquet confirming it for Serbian TV K1.
tennisuptodate.com

Navratilova believes 'time is running out' for Osaka to return to the top of tennis

Naomi Osaka's last grand slam triumph came in Australia in 2021 and Navratilova is unsure if she can make it back there. Since winning her last grand slam Osaka not only struggled with winning grand slams but also playing consistent and good tennis. The 25-year-old is far away from her best form and Navratilova is unsure whether she will make it back again explaining that she needs to fully focus on tennis if she wants to:
tennisuptodate.com

Alexander Zverev’s brother Mischa gives injury update, believes only match practice needed: “So far he's pain-free and feels good”

Mischa Zverev provided an update on his brother Alexander Zverev declaring he's pain-free and only needs match practice. The older brother of Zverev provided the update in a recent talk with Eurosport for whom he occasionally works. The younger Zverev has been out of action for a very long time after injuring his ankle at Roland Garros.

