ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 4

Bruce Cregger
3d ago

Hochul does not even try to conceal her incompetance. She thinks she has Governor spot in the bag. NYorkers, show her the door. Save your state.

Reply
8
Related
Newsweek

Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll

Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede

As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
NEW YORK STATE
Fox News

Fox News

857K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy