Read full article on original website
Bruce Cregger
3d ago
Hochul does not even try to conceal her incompetance. She thinks she has Governor spot in the bag. NYorkers, show her the door. Save your state.
Reply
8
Related
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
WATCH: Voters see one clear winner between Zeldin and Hochul’s comments on crime in New York
Voters across the aisle reacted favorably to New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's stance on crime, while only Democrats responded well to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll
Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
Pelosi attack: Stefanik’s office scolds reporter who claimed she ‘makes political violence more likely’
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s team ripped a reporter who insisted the Republican lawmaker’s rhetoric “makes political violence more likely” after the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede
As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
Elise Stefanik torches Hillary Clinton for accusing GOP of fearmongering about crime: 'People are scared'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "America's Newsroom" to react to Hillary Clinton campaigning for Kathy Hochul and said she is confident that Lee Zeldin will win.
Louisville Democrat who survived BLM activist's alleged assassination attempt wins mayor election
Democrat Craig Greenberg, who survived despite Black Lives Matter activist Quintez Brown allegedly shooting up his campaign office this year, was elected mayor of Louisville, Kentucky.
New York GOP gov. candidate Lee Zeldin says arrest made in shooting outside his Long Island home
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for New York governor, announced police arrested one suspect in the shooting outside his Long Island home last month.
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
Ashley McBryde on CMAs, how she hasn’t spoken to Dolly Parton in years after 'embarrassing' microwave accident
Ashley McBryde is detailing why she hasn't spoken to Dolly Parton in 10 years. McBryde opened up to Fox News Digital about an incident at Parton's lake house, which was undergoing renovations at the time. According to McBryde, she was babysitting for Parton when the bagel bites in the microwave caught fire and started a small blaze.
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Republicans' New York upset may have been 'Pyrrhic victory,' Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler's victory over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was potentially "Pyrrhic" in nature. "Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney has been an outstanding leader of the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee). It is a credit to his vision, his...
Arkansas governor: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Chris Jones
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat Chris Jones.
Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans' midterms performance: 'Biggest loser tonight'
As the midterm results rolled in Tuesday night, and the "red wave" long hoped for by Republicans had not materialized, many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President Trump. As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states,...
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
Fox News
857K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4