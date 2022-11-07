Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyeing Massive $365M Opening
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open huge at the box office this weekend. The sequel to 2018’s massively successful Black Panther is eyeing a $365 million worldwide opening. That includes a projected domestic between $175M-$185M and $180 million internationally. Those numbers would put Wakanda Forever on track for an opening between $355M to $365M.
Ryan Coogler Has Had No Conversations about Directing ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to make its worldwide release, the hype and positive word of mouth about the film has fans wondering if Ryan Coogler might find himself moving into the director’s chair of what is sure to be one of Marvel Studios biggest projects. Coogler has found himself on just about everyone’s list as a potential director for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to end the Multiverse Saga when it hits theaters in 2026. However great of a fit Coogler might be for the project, it sounds like it might just end up in the hands of someone else.
J.D. Dillard No Longer Set to Helm a ‘Star Wars’ Film
In February 2020, it was revealed that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was set to direct a Star Wars movie from screenwriter Matt Owens. At the time, it wasn’t known whether or not the project would be for the big screen or for Disney+. Details regarding the plot and characters involved were also unknown at the time. Unfortunately, it seems those eager to see a Star Wars film from Dillard will continue to wait, though, as the mysterious project is no longer moving forward.
New Rumor Supports Joe Locke’s Casting as Wiccan in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Marvel Studios WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, is preparing for the early 2023 start of principal photography and the cast is seemingly growing by the day. One of the major additions to the Kathryn Hahn-led streamer was Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who was cast as an unnamed gay, lead character for the 9-episode series. Locke’s casting came shortly after a report indicated that Agatha: Coven of Chaos looked to be set to introduce Billy Kaplan to the MCU, but a prevailing alternate theory as the actor playing Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch. Now, a new rumor seems to add fuel to the Wiccan fire.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Production Timeline for ‘Deadpool 3’
After taking some time to get the pieces in place for it, Deadpool 3 now seems to be making steady progress. Hugh Jackman agreed to return to the role of Wolverine, which he believed he’d left behind with 2017’s Logan, and the film was finally put on the Marvel Studios slate with a release date of November 8, 2024. Obviously, that means production on the film must be getting underway at some point in 2023 and in a recent interview, star Ryan Reynolds gave a little clarity to when that should be.
‘Black Panther 3’ No Sure Thing for Director Ryan Coogler
Early word on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would seem to indicate that director Ryan Coogler followed up 2018’s Black Panther, which stands as Marvel Studios greatest critical success, with another well-received blockbuster. To follow up the beloved first film with another hit after losing star Chadwick Boseman to cancer would be no small feat. According to Coogler, who had to start from scratch after the death of his friend, the process has been difficult.
The New Deal: A Look at Tom Holland’s Future as Spider-Man
Though it hasn’t been officially announced, the buzz around Sony and Marvel Studios reaching a new deal to continue their collaborative efforts to co-produce Spider-Man films has been at an all-time high this week. The deal, should it be reached, would allow Marvel Studios to get to work on developing new Spidey films with Sony and for them to negotiate a deal with star Tom Holland that would allow him to appear in non-Spidey films. As we wait for word to come down that Holland is ready to get back to work, we take a look at how Tom’s New Deal might play out over the next several years.
Ana de Arma’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Keanu Reeves
The John Wick franchise is continuing to grow, as not only are we getting a TV spinoff that explores the early days of the iconic hotel chain but also a female-led spinoff only known as Ballerina as of now. It’s unclear if this new cinematic franchise will receive an original naming to tie it all together, but it does seem like the franchise’s iconic star, Keanu Reeves, is set to join the production of the upcoming spinoff.
Simu Liu Discusses ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel Plans
As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, discussions are being had about which projects stood out the most during this new era for Marvel Studios. Generally speaking, one of the largest successes on the theatrical side was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After being one of the best critical and commercial performances of 2021, a direct sequel, to be written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has been announced. Though it’s far too early for any plot details to be known, star actor Liu has some thoughts about what could transpire for the sequel film.
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Adds Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind
Two more have joined the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+. Deadline has reported that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (SyFy’s Chucky) are the latest to join the series. Tamada will play Emiko, a local teen from Henson who is a member of the...
Shawn Levy to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Film Following ‘Deadpool 3’
With Deadpool 3 and Season 5 of Stranger Things still on deck, Shawn Levy looks to have already set his next feature. Deadline has reported that Levy is in talks to helm a Star Wars movie. The outlet reports that Levy will develop the project to direct it, but no further details are available as of this time.
Chris Evans Misses Playing Captain America
When Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019, it was a bittersweet moment for both the cast and their countless fans. The film was a triumph, but it was also a goodbye to many of the stars that made the Marvel Cinematic Universe a hit in the first place. Among those who made their final appearance was People Magazine’s current Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans. The actor had been playing Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and capped off his nearly decade-long journey with the character in an emotional finale that saw him reunite with Hayley Atwell‘s Peggy Carter and travel back in time. Now an elderly man, Evans‘ hero officially retired and gave his shield to Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson, who has since taken on the mantle of Captain America in the MCU.
RUMOR: Owen Wilson Joins the Cast of ‘Deadpool 3’
With Deadpool 3 now deeply entrenched in the pre-production process, casting and plot leaks and rumors are sure to become more prevalent. While nobody has an idea of what to expect from the upcoming film, the idea that it’ll somehow connect the Fox X-Men-verse to the MCU is a prevalent one amongst theorists. Now, an interesting bit of casting information might make that theory a little more believable.
Ian McShane Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, has added Ian McShane to its cast. The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter with the outlet reporting McShane will reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental. He will star opposite leading lady Ana de Armas. The film follows a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen and is set within the John Wick cinematic universe.
