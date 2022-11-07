When Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019, it was a bittersweet moment for both the cast and their countless fans. The film was a triumph, but it was also a goodbye to many of the stars that made the Marvel Cinematic Universe a hit in the first place. Among those who made their final appearance was People Magazine’s current Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans. The actor had been playing Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and capped off his nearly decade-long journey with the character in an emotional finale that saw him reunite with Hayley Atwell‘s Peggy Carter and travel back in time. Now an elderly man, Evans‘ hero officially retired and gave his shield to Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson, who has since taken on the mantle of Captain America in the MCU.

1 DAY AGO