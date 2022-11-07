ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

CBS Austin

Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought

Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
US105

Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas

If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
US105

Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time

We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
KWTX

Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
KWTX

Killeen police search for missing man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
fox7austin.com

$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death

KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
