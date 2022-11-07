Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
Wet weather followed by subfreezing wind chills
Today's cold front brings our coldest air of the season so far with subfreezing wind chills expected by Saturday morning. --Kristen Currie
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
CBS Austin
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
British Invasion – Waco, Texas Distillery Bought by London-based Owners of Guinness
Local business in Texas is always important. While new businesses are always welcome to the Lone Star State, local items are what makes the state of Texas, well, the state of Texas. So when someone outside of the state comes to take over any business, it is a bit unnerving.
Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas
If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
KWTX
Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
KWTX
Killeen police search for missing man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
fox7austin.com
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
Here’s What People in Killeen, Texas Said They’d Buy if They Won the Powerball Jackpot
Forget who wants to be a millionaire in Central Texas, I’m trying to be a billionaire! Over the weekend all of Texas was extremely eager to see the Texas lottery Powerball outcome. Someone wanted to be a billionaire this weekend but unfortunately, no one hit the Powerball. WHAT WOULD...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
KWTX
Bell County cities decriminalizing low levels of marijuana may face legal challenges
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans might be celebrating now that marijuana is decriminalized in two Bell County cities. But officials said adoption of this proposition may be challenged. Proposition A passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday: 64% voted yes in Harker Heights while 69% voted yes in Killeen.
Here’s How You Can Volunteer To Lay Wreaths For Vets in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas): If you have ever wondered how all of those wreaths get placed on all of the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, or if you ever wanted to be a part of the annual wreath laying, here's how. The Wreaths for Vets Events have just been announced.
