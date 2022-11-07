Read full article on original website
MTSU alumnus returns Nov. 8 to read from recent novel on Kurdish experience
Physician, author and MTSU alumnus Dr. Zaid Brifkani will hold a free public reading from his recently published novel, “The Mountains We Carry,” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the MT Center in the Sam Ingram Building, 2269 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Brifkani grew up in the Kurdish...
MTSU names advisory committee for Jones Chair of Excellence in Urban and Regional Planning
Middle Tennessee State University is tapping the expertise and insights of 10 business leaders in the region who have been named to the advisory committee for the Jennings and Rebecca Jones Chair of Excellence in Urban and Regional Planning. “The advisory committee members include community stakeholders who invest their time...
Energetic Rutherford County students boost Blue Raiders to win in Education Day game
Nearly 5,000 Rutherford County Schools’ students turned Murphy Center from the Glass House to the Loud House. The fourth- and fifth-grade students turned the decibel levels on high — but it could have been louder Monday, Nov. 7, when the 4,700 students got wound up during the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 79-52 victory against the visiting Brescia Bearcats in the men’s basketball team’s annual Education Day game.
MTSU students, faculty, alums play integral role in Judds concert [+VIDEO]
“The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert” at MTSU’s Murphy Center was filled with True Blue full-circle moments — from headliner Wynonna Judd’s historic homecoming to the venue that recreated the 1991 farewell concert with her late mother to Blue Raider community members past and present working shoulder-to-shoulder to make the star-studded, made-for-TV event come together.
