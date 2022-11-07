ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtsunews.com

Energetic Rutherford County students boost Blue Raiders to win in Education Day game

Nearly 5,000 Rutherford County Schools’ students turned Murphy Center from the Glass House to the Loud House. The fourth- and fifth-grade students turned the decibel levels on high — but it could have been louder Monday, Nov. 7, when the 4,700 students got wound up during the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 79-52 victory against the visiting Brescia Bearcats in the men’s basketball team’s annual Education Day game.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
mtsunews.com

MTSU students, faculty, alums play integral role in Judds concert [+VIDEO]

“The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert” at MTSU’s Murphy Center was filled with True Blue full-circle moments — from headliner Wynonna Judd’s historic homecoming to the venue that recreated the 1991 farewell concert with her late mother to Blue Raider community members past and present working shoulder-to-shoulder to make the star-studded, made-for-TV event come together.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy