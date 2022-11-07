Nearly 5,000 Rutherford County Schools’ students turned Murphy Center from the Glass House to the Loud House. The fourth- and fifth-grade students turned the decibel levels on high — but it could have been louder Monday, Nov. 7, when the 4,700 students got wound up during the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 79-52 victory against the visiting Brescia Bearcats in the men’s basketball team’s annual Education Day game.

