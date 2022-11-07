The Company to Launch Its Third Branded Game on the Minecraft Platform. Kennett Square, PA, November 10, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the “Company”), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is pleased to announce its third project with Meraki Studios BV as they relaunch their once popular Minecade.

1 DAY AGO