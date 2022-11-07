Read full article on original website
argusjournal.com
Branded Legacy, Inc. Acquires Total Refinement Solutions, LLC
Company expects to increase monthly revenue by at least $25,000. Charlotte, NC, November 09, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has acquired Total Refinement Solutions, LLC (TRS).
argusjournal.com
Healixa Health Care Signs Initial Revenue Contracts
Manhattan, NY, November 10, 2022 — McapmediaWire — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water and green-tech industries today announces that it has signed its initial revenue contracts for its AdvocateCare.
argusjournal.com
Advisory Excellence Appoints Liliane Mubanga and Thambwe-Mwamba & Associates Law Firm in The Democratic Republic of The Congo
London, UK, November 11, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Liliane Mubanga and Thambwe-Mwamba & Associates Law Firm to our network. Liliane has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Commercial Law expert in the Democratic Republic of The Congo. Advisory Excellence is an...
argusjournal.com
Advisory Excellence Appoints Rashid A.R. Ebrahim and Rashid A.R Ebrahim Law Firm in Bahrain
London, UK, November 11, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Rashid A.R. Ebrahim and Rashid A.R Ebrahim Law Firm to our network. Rashid has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Arbitration expert in Bahrain. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over 1500...
argusjournal.com
LIVENTO GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MOVIE PROJECTS FOR BOXO PRODUCTIONS GROUP
New York, NY, November 09, 2022 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced that its subsidiary film production company BOXO Productions has started work on two new movie projects, making it a total of five running movie development projects in eight months of its operation.
argusjournal.com
Good Gaming Inc. Announces Its Third Project with Meraki Studios BV As It Launches Its Minecade™ Server With The Ultra-Popular Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ Game For Minecraft
The Company to Launch Its Third Branded Game on the Minecraft Platform. Kennett Square, PA, November 10, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the “Company”), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is pleased to announce its third project with Meraki Studios BV as they relaunch their once popular Minecade.
