Texas State

What Are Datil Peppers?

Pepper aficionados, listen up. If you think you’ve tried them all, there’s one more pepper you need to add to your tasting repertoire. But you’ll have to head to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, to find it. That’s because the datil pepper only grows in this...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Storm-Weary Florida Bracing For Another Hurricane This Week

Just six weeks after Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic landfall, Florida has found itself in the crosshairs of another hurricane. A hurricane warning was issued along the central part of Florida's east coast this morning as Tropical Storm Nicole showed signs of further strengthening as it made its way through the Atlantic towards the already wounded state.
FLORIDA STATE

