WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off. Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO