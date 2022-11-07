ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
olneyenterprise.com

Judge Bullock calls out Gov. Abbott for jail budget cuts

Young County Judge John Bullock had strong words for Texas leaders’ recent move to transfer badly needed funds for the state criminal justice system to Operation Lone Star, the border security measure initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a wave of border crossings by illegal immigrants. Gov....
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested for human smuggling

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Mom admits to using meth entire pregnancy, police say

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested after her baby tests positive for meth at birth. Ashley Sanberg, 24, is charged with child endangerment. The baby was born at United Regional on August 22. Police and Child Protective Services were notified that both the newborn and mother tested...
BURKBURNETT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy