newschannel6now.com
2022 General Election results for Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!. Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.
olneyenterprise.com
Judge Bullock calls out Gov. Abbott for jail budget cuts
Young County Judge John Bullock had strong words for Texas leaders’ recent move to transfer badly needed funds for the state criminal justice system to Operation Lone Star, the border security measure initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a wave of border crossings by illegal immigrants. Gov....
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
Pot lid leads to hallucinations, assault charges in Iowa Park
The mother and wife of a Wichita County man said he began seeing things in the reflective surface of a cooking pot lid before he barricaded them in a room and held a knife to them.
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
Another Wichita Falls teen saved from fentanyl overdose by WFPD officer
The 16-year-old male was found unresponsive lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot.
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
Homeless man under bridge pulls knife, jogger pulls gun
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off. Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]
texomashomepage.com
Mom admits to using meth entire pregnancy, police say
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested after her baby tests positive for meth at birth. Ashley Sanberg, 24, is charged with child endangerment. The baby was born at United Regional on August 22. Police and Child Protective Services were notified that both the newborn and mother tested...
Woman accuses boyfriend of texting other women, then stabs him
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested three years ago in a capital murder investigation is now in jail after a stabbing on Humphreys Street last night, Nov. 1, 2022. Police responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:45 p.m. The victim told police he had been stabbed in his […]
Hirschi High School staff member arrested for reportedly injuring a student
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Hirschi High School staff member has been arrested for reportedly injuring a student. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov 01, 2022, an on-duty Wichita Falls ISD officer was called to the principal’s office for a school employee, Jeremiah Taylor. Taylor, according to the report, escorted a student to the […]
