Killeen, TX

Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas

If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect

After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good

Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
I Just Found the Perfect Gift for Any Whataburger Lover in Your Life

If you have someone in your life that can't get enough Whataburger, then I have some great news! The iconic Texas burger chain has dropped its seasonal branded merchandise that includes clothing for the entire family. There's vests, caps, and sweaters, all featuring the Whataburger signature script, decorated with graphic snowflakes and Whataburger menu items. The festive pajama sets have the Whataburger logo and theme colors, with sizes to fit the whole family.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
25 Spots for Veterans Day Meals, Deals, and Discounts

Many companies and businesses look for ways to honor and say "thank you" to our military servicemen and woman who work to protect our country. Here are some of your Killeen, Texas area restaurants that have meal deals and deep discounts for Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.
Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?

Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?

Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
