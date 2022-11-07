Read full article on original website
Early voting results for Wichita County are in
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The polling locations have closed across Wichita County and results are beginning to come in for the 2022 November Midterm Elections, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Wichita County Clerk’s Office has released the unofficial results from early voting in Wichita County, which was held between Monday, October 24 and […]
Texoma chooses Representative for Texas House District 69
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in several Texoma counties have chosen who will represent Texas House District 69 in the Texas State House of Representatives. With 15 percent of precincts reporting, KFDX has officially called the race for Texas House District 69. Incumbent Texas Representative James Frank of Wichita Falls has won reelection and […]
Voters within Bowie ISD select new Place 3 Trustee
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County voters living within the Bowie Independent School District elected a new trustee to represent Place 3 on the Bowie ISD School Board on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Incumbent trustee Jeff “Coach” Jackson has won his reelection bid and will continue to represent Place 3 on the Bowie ISD Board […]
Wichita County voters elect new county judge
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in Wichita County have elected a new county judge to serve on the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court following the retirement of long-time Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom. Republican nominee Jim Johnson defeated his opponent, Democratic candidate Janaye Evans, and has been chosen to serve as the newest Wichita County […]
Winfield United to expand in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Winfield United held a ground breaking event Wednesday morning as they are expanding their business of Land O’Lakes in Wichita Falls. Already one of America’s premier food companies, this new facility will provide all of Texas and most of Oklahoma’s production of Land O’Lakes products.
When will the cold front hit Wichita Falls?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through […]
Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will host an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16. City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.
Wichita County to become new Mesonet weather site
Wichita County will soon be the place for a facility that will help with weather data.
The first freeze headed to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures. Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of […]
WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
Could We See a Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Our next big holiday is Thanksgiving. That's right, NOT CHRISTMAS! Don't be skipping one of my favorite holidays. If you're someone that travels, you might want to be prepared for some weather. I personally love Thanksgiving, honestly more than Christmas. We have a holiday where I am encouraged to binge...
Pot lid leads to hallucinations, assault charges in Iowa Park
The mother and wife of a Wichita County man said he began seeing things in the reflective surface of a cooking pot lid before he barricaded them in a room and held a knife to them.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to receive 70 body cameras for staff
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — To ensure safety and to hold those accountable both in law enforcement and the public, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 70 new body cameras. “It will show exactly what somebody propelled themselves to get put in jail, as well as, the action the officer took or the deputy […]
How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
Victim identified in Loop 11 deadly wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls PD identified the person who died in Thursday’s deadly wreck as Maria Flores, 56, of Wichita Falls. WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive to investigate a pin-in crash. When officers arrived, they found Flores had been ejected from one of the two involved vehicles and was deceased.
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
OISD urges families to apply for free and reduced lunch
Chef Ryan Bedell looked over his sizzling wok and urged his customer to choose a meal from among a bright array of fresh vegetables sitting in chilled bowls in front of him. The diner - an Olney High School student - pointed to carrots, snow peas, and broccoli. Minutes later, Chef Bedell handed over a hot, nutritious meal and looked down the tray line to his next customer at the Olney Independent School District cafeteria.
16-year-old faces capital murder charge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder. Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested...
Another Wichita Falls teen saved from fentanyl overdose by WFPD officer
The 16-year-old male was found unresponsive lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot.
Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police. On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street. Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the […]
