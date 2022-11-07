ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr: 'We have to get on a run'

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a desperately needed 27-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 that was made even sweeter by the other three AFC South teams all losing.

It was a step in the right direction for a Jaguars team that blew a 2-1 start to the season by losing five straight. Jacksonville players know that the team doesn’t have much room for error anymore.

“It’s important because we have to get on a run,” Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones Jr. said Monday. “I think we all know that, and we know what type of team we are in that locker room, we know who we have, we know what we can do. I think we’ve shown that, and obviously, getting that game and getting over that hump, it’s a new season. That’s how we all put it.”

Getting a win streak started will be tough with the Jaguars set to travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a road game against the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs. After that, the Jaguars have a Week 11 bye before finishing the season with a stretch that includes matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and two duels with the Tennessee Titans.

“We’re doing the one foot forward approach,” Jones said. “We have one, so it’s time to focus on the next one, and that’s all we’re focused on. That’s what we have to do in order to go on the run, but I think we’re in a good place with that, so now we’re just focused on the Chiefs. That’s our only goal, getting a W there. We can think further after that.”

The Jaguars lost their last three road games played in Kansas City. The franchise’s last win at Arrowhead Stadium came during a 2007 season that ended with a trip to the playoffs.

