arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Events Honoring Veterans on Veterans Day
November 11 is the one day set aside each year to honor those who have served and continue to serve our nation; there are multiple events scheduled in Buena Vista to honor our veterans. Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans’ Day the day we pay tribute to fallen...
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County 2022 Election One for the Record-books
With a strong start, a lagging middle, and a rip-roaring ending, Chaffee County voters turned out for the 2022 midterms; achieving a 74.4 percent voter turnout. The local turnout far exceeded the Colorado statewide voter turnout of 49.86 percent:. State-wide ballots cast 1,905,950. Active Voters 3,822,916. Chaffee Midterm votes cast:...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science Program set for November 13
Central Colorado Humanists (CCH) upcoming Sunday Science Program will feature the Dark Sky Initiative, by presenters Jinan Martini and Dominique Naccarato. The session is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 13 at the Salida Scout Hut, located at 210 E. Sackett St. in Salida. Martini and Naccarato will...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado’s “Giving Season” Kick-Off Celebration
Chaffee County Community Foundation Teams With Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub. All Chaffee County residents are invited to join Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) board and staff members for a Moonlight Monday gathering from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, to officially launch Colorado Gives Season (November 1 – December 6). Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub is located at 242 F Street, Salida.
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Wood Wins Commissioner Seat; Mitchell Gets Third Term
Former Salida Mayor PT Wood was elected as Chaffee County Commissioner and County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell won a third term as elections chief in local office balloting for the mid-term elections Nov.8. Wood, with a wealth of government experience and planning commission roles, replaces outgoing Rusty Granzella, and...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Voters Reject 6A Workforce Housing Funding, Approve Re-orienting Lodging Tax Funds
Chaffee voters resoundingly rejected Chaffee Ballot Issue 6A, based on unofficial ballot results from the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder late Tuesday evening, revealing a distaste to continue to use property taxes to solve the county’s workforce housing crisis. If voters had approved it, it would have provided a...
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Date Set for Hospice and Community Service to Honor and Remember
Heart of the Rockies/Enhabit Home Health and Hospice is hosting its annual remembrance service from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Salida Community Center to honor all who have died in the last year. According to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Chaplain, Bereavement...
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county. As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor...
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
arkvalleyvoice.com
2022 Midterm Results: Democrats Win Big Across Colorado, Bobert Race Still Too Close to Call
It might be the case of Republicans believing too much in their own polls, but Republicans across the state appear stunned by the sweep of Democratic wins. With rare exceptions, the state voted solidly blue; the reasons behind this sweep will be analyzed and reported on in the coming days.
FOX21News.com
Teller County Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Teller County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races and ballot issues will be watched closely including; Teller County Commissioner District 2, Cripple Creek Ballot Issues 2A, 2B, and 2C, and Divide Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A, among others.
arkvalleyvoice.com
It’s Election Day 2022 — Time to Vote
Today, Tuesday, November 8 is election day — with all county polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you haven’t participated in early voting — now is the time to cast your ballot. Mail ballots can be dropped off in a ballot box or directly...
Aspen Daily News
Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
