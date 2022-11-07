ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Buena Vista Events Honoring Veterans on Veterans Day

November 11 is the one day set aside each year to honor those who have served and continue to serve our nation; there are multiple events scheduled in Buena Vista to honor our veterans. Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans’ Day the day we pay tribute to fallen...
BUENA VISTA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County 2022 Election One for the Record-books

With a strong start, a lagging middle, and a rip-roaring ending, Chaffee County voters turned out for the 2022 midterms; achieving a 74.4 percent voter turnout. The local turnout far exceeded the Colorado statewide voter turnout of 49.86 percent:. State-wide ballots cast 1,905,950. Active Voters 3,822,916. Chaffee Midterm votes cast:...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science Program set for November 13

Central Colorado Humanists (CCH) upcoming Sunday Science Program will feature the Dark Sky Initiative, by presenters Jinan Martini and Dominique Naccarato. The session is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 13 at the Salida Scout Hut, located at 210 E. Sackett St. in Salida. Martini and Naccarato will...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s “Giving Season” Kick-Off Celebration

Chaffee County Community Foundation Teams With Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub. All Chaffee County residents are invited to join Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) board and staff members for a Moonlight Monday gathering from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, to officially launch Colorado Gives Season (November 1 – December 6). Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub is located at 242 F Street, Salida.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Wood Wins Commissioner Seat; Mitchell Gets Third Term

Former Salida Mayor PT Wood was elected as Chaffee County Commissioner and County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell won a third term as elections chief in local office balloting for the mid-term elections Nov.8. Wood, with a wealth of government experience and planning commission roles, replaces outgoing Rusty Granzella, and...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Date Set for Hospice and Community Service to Honor and Remember

Heart of the Rockies/Enhabit Home Health and Hospice is hosting its annual remembrance service from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Salida Community Center to honor all who have died in the last year. According to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Chaplain, Bereavement...
SALIDA, CO
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
FOX21News.com

Teller County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Teller County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races and ballot issues will be watched closely including; Teller County Commissioner District 2, Cripple Creek Ballot Issues 2A, 2B, and 2C, and Divide Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A, among others.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

It’s Election Day 2022 — Time to Vote

Today, Tuesday, November 8 is election day — with all county polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you haven’t participated in early voting — now is the time to cast your ballot. Mail ballots can be dropped off in a ballot box or directly...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy