Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow for some as temperatures fall Thursday

(FOX 9) - It'll be wet and warm on Wednesday, but then temperatures will begin to drop. Wednesday will feature scattered showers and some rounds of thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s Wednesday night and Thursday morning. But...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Strong fall storm on track

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota

The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

High wind speeds help fire destroy St. Paul home, displacing 8

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Heavy wind gusts led to the fiery destruction of a St. Paul home Thursday afternoon.The St. Paul Fire Department says the blaze was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East.  Police officers helped evacuate a resident and a dog before firefighters arrived.Fire crews then evacuated a neighboring house as the wind, which reached speeds of up to 32 mph, continued to quickly spread the fire.  Eight people were displaced. SPFD says no one was hurt, and they're working to determine the cause.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

It’s A Bad Year For Mice In Your Camper In Minnesota

Happy campers everywhere are putting their RVs, 5th wheels, and travel trailers away for the winter. Part of the process is cleaning it out and using rodent-deterring measures to make sure your camper doesn't get damaged by mice. We did all that, but I went back to check recently and found that it only took a couple of weeks for mice to overtake it.
MINNESOTA STATE
