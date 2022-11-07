Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow for some as temperatures fall Thursday
(FOX 9) - It'll be wet and warm on Wednesday, but then temperatures will begin to drop. Wednesday will feature scattered showers and some rounds of thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s Wednesday night and Thursday morning. But...
Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon Across Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service says that there's a risk of severe weather across portions of southern Minnesota this afternoon, with damaging winds being the main threat. Heavy rain, large hail, and tornadoes will also be possible across the area. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!. The...
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota
The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
newsdakota.com
Upated; Winter Storm Advisory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
Winter storm watches issued in Minnesota ahead of snow; latest on rain system
Winter storm watches have been issued in parts of Minnesota ahead of a late-week snowstorm, while there has been a shift in the rain system set to hit the state midweek. The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch now in effect in a vast swath of the state, stretching from west-central to far northeastern Minnesota.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
High wind speeds help fire destroy St. Paul home, displacing 8
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Heavy wind gusts led to the fiery destruction of a St. Paul home Thursday afternoon.The St. Paul Fire Department says the blaze was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East. Police officers helped evacuate a resident and a dog before firefighters arrived.Fire crews then evacuated a neighboring house as the wind, which reached speeds of up to 32 mph, continued to quickly spread the fire. Eight people were displaced. SPFD says no one was hurt, and they're working to determine the cause.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Speeders Going Only 5 MPH Over
The Minnesota State Patrol has been adding extra patrols and enforcement on Minnesota Highways recently. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, speeding, racing, and unsafe driving rose dramatically. To combat this, the State Patrol has been having extra enforcement weekends. We drove North on Highway 53 to go to our deer shack...
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
It’s A Bad Year For Mice In Your Camper In Minnesota
Happy campers everywhere are putting their RVs, 5th wheels, and travel trailers away for the winter. Part of the process is cleaning it out and using rodent-deterring measures to make sure your camper doesn't get damaged by mice. We did all that, but I went back to check recently and found that it only took a couple of weeks for mice to overtake it.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0